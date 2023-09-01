    29 Of The Most Selfish, Unaware People To Ever Grace The Internet

    It reeks of privilege in here.

    1. This exemplary employee:

    &quot;Any leads are helpful&quot;
    2. These people looking for a free festival weekend:

    &quot;Anything is appreciated as long as it&#x27;s over a $25 donation&quot;
    3. This person who publicly begged for free birthday gifts:

    &quot;Today I&#x27;d like to get my hair done for free, make-up done, manicure and pedicure be pampered...&quot;
    4. This person who wants YOU to pay to remove a tree from THEIR property:

    &quot;make me an offer I can&#x27;t refuse&quot;
    5. This person who complained in a public forum and got their butt handed to them:

    &quot;Hazel we saved you $135 from putting a part on your car...&quot;
    6. This Marine who doesn't need your luck OR your discount:

    Screenshot of a text exchange
    7. This person who can't believe young people won't work for free anymore:

    &quot;WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO KIDS HELPING OLDER PERSONS.&quot;
    8. This parent with a rather hefty wishlist for their kid's 12th birthday:

    A list of desired gifts for their daughter&#x27;s 12th birthday
    9. This prospective pet owner with quite the wishlist:

    &quot;We prefer a boy.&quot;
    10. This totally reasonable tenant:

    &quot;No partiers, drug addicts or liars.&quot;
    11. This high-maintenance potential partner:

    &quot;If you date me MY BILLS ARE A PACKAGE DEAL!&quot;
    12. This person who just kept asking for more:

    Screenshot of a text conversation
    13. This darling dating app user who is looking for free labor, not love:

    &quot;we don&#x27;t want anything else from you&quot;
    14. This person looking for a free, fairly new car:

    Screenshot of a Facebook post
    15. This manipulative mom looking for free childcare:

    &quot;This would be an unpaid position and needed however often someone is willing&quot;
    16. This person who came ready to barter:

    &quot;no i need $385 for my kids braces&quot;
    17. This unnecessarily petty person:

    &quot;It&#x27;s listed as the price.&quot;
    18. This person who will pay you in plants, but definitely not money:

    &quot;You will be paid in onions/shallots/garlic&quot;
    19. This person who wants a free car, but not just anyyyy car:

    &quot;Does anyone have a car they can part with?&quot;
    20. These parents with unbelievably high expectations for their babysitter (who they will barely be paying):

    A list of requirements for a babysitter
    21. This person who doesn't seem to realize how expensive it is to own a dog:

    &quot;Does anyone have a free boy dog that is potty train&quot;
    22. This world's worst wedding:

    Screenshot of a text exchange
    23. This rude rejection from a person who didn't even intend to pay:

    Screenshot of a text exchange
    24. This random person who wants this expensive bed for free:

    &quot;if you give me one i can write an excellent review.&quot;
    25. This person who got super aggressive when their excuse backfired:

    Screenshot of a text conversation
    26. This person who tried a new tactic:

    &quot;Money is super tight for me&quot;
    27. This parent who thinks $20/a day is somehow an acceptable wage:

    Facebook post of a person asking for a babysitter
    28. This lazy person who doesn't want to apply for a dog because they know they'd probably be rejected:

    &quot;we don&#x27;t want to go through the whole application thing.ty&quot;
    29. Finally, this not-at-all sketchy job opportunity:

    &quot;Must have a following of at minimum 2k followers on any social platform&quot;
