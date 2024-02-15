Skip To Content
I Threw Up In My Mouth Several Times While Reading These 23 Dreadful Dating App Screenshots

From the bottom of my heart: no <3

Hannah Dobrogosz
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who immediately backed up the claim that they're "a really difficult person to connect with":

&quot;Nah I&#x27;m good&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

2. This person with some rigid requirements:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/BackgroundContract77 / Via reddit.com

3. This abrupt change in tactics:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/AGreenBeanQueen / Via reddit.com

4. This person who immediately let it slip that they're cheating on their fiancé:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/jelaur_610 / Via reddit.com

5. This person who just wants $20:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/MetallicGnome / Via reddit.com

6. This "High Value" man that doesn't actually value anyone but himself:

&quot;I&#x27;m a High Value Man&quot;
u/stopwatchaffair / Via reddit.com

7. This person who thinks being on Tinder is a valid excuse to completely demean a stranger for no reason:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Camtagious / Via reddit.com

8. This person with a big truck and nowhere to take it:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Chanclaphobia / Via reddit.com

9. This person who needs to talk to a therapist, not a bunch of freaking Tinder matches:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Hyena_The / Via reddit.com

10. This charming start:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/elenash515 / Via reddit.com

11. This person who seems to think talking about surface-level topics is far too invasive:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/mazatapec_shroom / Via reddit.com

12. This horrible way to start a conversation:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/SaraisHamiltrash / Via reddit.com

13. This person who needs to actually do some research on polyamory:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/likelegitnonamesleft / Via reddit.com

14. This jokester:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Yelonade / Via reddit.com

15. This person who is coming across as super stable and pleasant:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

16. This outright bully:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Mildlysadmoose / Via reddit.com

17. This guy who made me roll my eyes:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/onlypayge97 / Via reddit.com

18. This person who opted for some interesting (and misspelled) word-play:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/plsspidydontkillme / Via reddit.com

19. This person who confused a dating app for a delivery service:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/icescream-u-scream / Via reddit.com

20. This competitive person:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/FantasticFollowing91 / Via reddit.com

21. This person who launched into a sexual pop quiz for some reason:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Huns26 / Via reddit.com

22. This person who blatantly fetishized a stranger:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/igotproblemsfordays / Via reddit.com

23. And, this person who will take themselves on a nice date, thank you very much:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/catlikeprowess / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/tinder