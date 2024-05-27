19. "We went to Disney World with my parents (in their 60s) and two children (both younger than 10). One day, we were sitting outside Animal Kingdom, waiting for the gates to open. Next to us was an American family with kids about the same age. They heard us speaking a different language to each other, so they asked us where we were from (South Africa) and started chatting with us. The father told us they were from Kentucky and that their town has a life-size copy of Noah's Ark. In his opinion, it needed to be at the top of our list of places to visit after Orlando (we told him we're going on a four-week road trip across the States after Orlando)."

"He then told us a funny story about how their neighbors in the RV park where they stayed in Orlando were from the UK, and the English father was a policeman. He couldn't believe that the police don't carry guns in the UK. So, he invited him to come see the gun collection he has in his RV. A gun collection. In a family RV. In Orlando. On a family vacation. He also tried to convince us to skip one of the Disney parks and go to the Holy Land Experience, a Bible theme park in Orlando. Apparently, it's much better than anything Disney cobbled together."



—u/ricoza