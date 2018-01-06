Windsor Council Could Be About To Close Its Only Daily Homeless Drop-In Centre

Trustees of the only homeless drop-in centre open daily in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead have told BuzzFeed News that their premises could be forced to close in April.

It comes a day after BuzzFeed News raised serious questions about the borough's homelessness provision, following council leader Simon Dudley writing to police saying that he wanted Windsor to be cleared of "vagrants" ahead of the royal wedding in May.



The Brett Foundation's drop-in centre is open Monday to Friday, and three evenings a week including Sunday, in Maidenhead. However, the future of the centre hangs in the balance as the land on which it stands is due to be redeveloped into a car park.



Daniela Boyd-Waters, a trustee of the foundation, told BuzzFeed News: "There's lots of redevelopment going on in Maidenhead and Windsor at the moment, they're trying to improve the town, but because of that we're losing the one centre in the Royal Borough that's open five days a week and on Sundays.



"We're losing it because the council are redeveloping the car park and expanding it, they're taking it away from us at Easter. They've been promising us new premises since October or November, but they've been promising this for a long time, it's quite a lot of empty promises."

The Brett Foundation was told back in October that alternative premises for its drop-in centre would be found, Boyd-Waters said, but trustees are still waiting for action from the council.



Boyd-Waters said that council leader Dudley had "made a very dangerous statement" in drawing attention to issues of homelessness in the borough. In his letter he claimed that everyone sleeping rough in the borough had been offered somewhere to live, and that "a large number of adults" had made "a voluntary choice" to remain homeless.



"His letter to the police was very much a patchwork, putting professional beggars and vulnerable homeless people together," she said. "He wants this quick fix rather than looking at long-term solutions to helping these people. Many people have addiction issues, mental health problems. We work with them every single day, getting them back into society.

"It's not just about giving them a rat-infested house with no gas, no electricity, no heating. They need support in how to pay bills, they don't know how to manage their finances, and they're just left to get on with it themselves in these places where they've got no support to find work."