We Went To Parliament To Play With Dogs Because It's Westminster Dog Of The Year Time

Once a year, near the opening of parliament, MPs pit their pooches against each other in a bid to win the coveted title of Westminster Dog of the Year. Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

The competition is open to all parliamentarians' dogs, who are then judged by an expert panel. They also compete for public votes which, in a democracy, are the votes that really matter.

It's organised by The Kennel Club and The Dogs Trust organise and the doggo that wins gets a series of media appearances during the current parliament.

BuzzFeed News went down to meet some of the Very Good Boys (and girls) vying to be, er, top dog.

Here's Anna Turley, Labour MP for Redcar, with Shih Tzu Clem. BuzzFeed News

Turley said: "He's the love of my life, he's 8 years old. Clem is having a great time.

"I'm here to raise awareness of the campaign I've been running on animal cruelty, to increase the maximum animal cruelty sentences from six months to five years. Baby the Bulldog was killed in my constituency by two men who got away with a small fine and an electronic tag. I'm here in her name. "The legislation hadn't been changed since 1911 and was designed for flogging horses, it hasn't kept pace [with changing times]. I was delighted when Michael Gove announced [increasing maximum sentences to five years], but here we are a year on, and still waiting for legislation. I'm here to get the government to bring the bill forward. "In the North East unfortunately we have got a lot of cases of animal cruelty. There is also a link between domestic violence and animal cruelty... so we need to make sure it's taken seriously." Why does Clem deserve to be elected Dog of the Year?

He deserves to win because he knows that he's the most gorgeous dog in the competition, but really he's here representing Baby the Bulldog, with a very important message around preventing animal cruelty. What are Clem's views on politics?

He prefers Countryfile on the television or Wallace and Gromit – he's not that bothered by Question Time. Who is Clem's favourite politician?

He's named Clem so that's a bit of a giveaway – he's a big Clement Attlee fan. But he's also biased towards his mummy.

Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North, with Border Collies Boomer and Corona. BuzzFeed News

Norris said: "They're 7 and 9 but they behave younger than that. No matter what's happened you come home at the end of the day and they just want you to throw a ball, and I just find that really relaxing.

"They won the public vote last year, but we would like to win the overall really badly." Why should they be elected Dogs of the Year?

The theme this year is around firework safety and Corona is pretty badly affected, so I think they're the perfect example of that. We just have to stick him in the car and drive him round, that's the only thing that relaxes him. What are their views on politics?

They're not interested – that's the best thing about dog ownership. Who's their favourite politician?

I'd hope it was Alex Norris, but if they win then it'll be [awards judge] Tracy Brabin.

Mike Amesbury, Labour MP for Weaver Vale, with cockapoo Corbyn. BuzzFeed News

Amesbury said: "He loves other dogs as well as people. He's 9 months, so still a puppy really, still growing. My son, Ted, 8, named him, it was an election promise – I'm a politician who lives up to his promises. He's wanted one for some time and I thought I wouldn't win the election and I did. He insisted he named him after Jeremy Corbyn, and he's proud of the fact I've become an MP. "Jeremy Corbyn is aware – he's seen him on video phone. John McDonnell was at an event in my constituency and he rang him when he was sat on his knee." Why should Corbyn be elected Dog of the Year?

He's a good-looking dog, he's very soft with people and with other dogs, and I think he'd be a great ambassador for dogs in general and what they can bring to the family.



He would raise issues on dog welfare - puppy farming, electric shock collars, and going into Bonfire Night, it's a distressing time for dogs. I'd be in favour of legislation if needs be encouraging people to go to organised displays. What are Corbyn's views on politics?

I don't think he is interested, although he's a very person-centred dog, very loving and friendly, and he's a bright red colour. I think he much prefers sticks and balls - leads as well, we're on the fourth lead.



Who is Corbyn's favourite politician?

Mike Amesbury, of course

Laurence Robertson, Conservative MP for Tewkesbury, with Miniature Dachshund Tiger. BuzzFeed News

Robertson said: "She's 8 months old. We bred her from her mother Sausage who entered this competition and came third, so we'd like Tiger to win it."

What should she win Dog of the Year?

She has a lot to say. She likes good food and is in favour of good agricultural policies, she likes running on farms. She's a very good example of good breeding and responsible dog ownership. We were careful who we sold her brothers to, a responsible family. She's cheeky, she loves walking, gets to do a lot of exercise, and she's microchipped, obviously. When we take her out we keep her on a lead, that's one of the things I want to promote, one of the things that seems to be overlooked with responsible dog ownership. What are Tiger's views on politics?

She has a lot to say. She likes good food and is in favour of good agricultural policies, she likes running on farms. Who is Tiger's favourite politician?

That's an easy question - it would be Laurence Robertson.

Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh, with Dogs Trust rescue lurcher Pam. BuzzFeed News

Platt said: "She needs a forever home, but she's 6 months old and with her temperament hopefully she won't find it hard.

"I'm a huge dog lover, mine died in 2015, and because of the job I don't think I can get another. It's really important to highlight the cause, and support the work of the Dogs Trust, and rehome abandoned dogs. "Also the theme this year is fireworks, and the stress that can cause dogs, and to raise that awareness for owners and government, what we can do to make that better."



Why should Pam be elected Dog of the Year?

To highlight the breed. Lurchers are really misunderstood. They're fantastic family dogs, so loving, and really, really clever dogs. That's why she needs to win - and because she loves the media. What are Pam's views on politics?

Pam loves politics, she loves the camera, she's given some fantastic interviews. She lies on the floor to distract from the questions. She's the Boris Johnson of the dog world, it's the blonde hair - but hers is neater. She's loving it, she really is, it's right up her street. Who is Pam's favourite politician?

She's definitely a Labour dog. She's like the new intake of 2017 - laid back, not stressed with the historic stuff that has gone on before, and just wants to get the job done.

Andrew Mitchell, Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield and Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury and Chief Whip, with Welsh Springer Spaniel Scarlet Whoosabootiful Mitchell. BuzzFeed News

Mitchell said: "Because when you look at her you have to say "who's a beautiful..?" Why should Scarlet win Dog of the Year? Four reasons: One, she's got all-party support - [former Labour MP] David Blunkett wished her his very best this morning. Two, She campaigns for all the key issues that the Dogs Trust and Kennel Club campaign for - sensible use of fireworks, against excessive puppy farming, against electric shock collars. Three, she's part of a vulnerable British breed – there are only 400 registered. Four, just look at her - she's beautiful! What are Scarlet's views on politics?

She's quite interested. She's a very centrist One Nation Conservative, but she has Labour friends and even a few Liberals. Who is Scarlet's favourite politician?

William Hague.

Sue Hayman, Labour MP for Workington, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, with Dogs Trust greyhound Hugo.

BuzzFeed

Hayman said: "It's really important to support the work of the Dogs Trust and also other rescue organisations like the RSPCA. There are far too many abandoned animals or animals who have to go into rescue for other reasons, and if we didn't have them doing this important work so many healthy dogs would be put down, it's dreadful.

"It's about encouraging people to come forward and give these dogs their forever homes. I have a dog in Cumbria and I hate to think of something happening to him if anything happened to me." Why should Hugo win Dog of the Year?

He's a former racing greyhound. He's just beautifully behaved. It's a busy place with lots going on, lots of dogs, and he's beautifully calm. He's done some of the different agility tests too, he's done some jumps, some slaloms. He's everything you'd wish for in a dog - beautifully behaved and clever. What are Hugo's thoughts on politics?

He's more interested in bits of cheese and sausages to be honest. He might be interested in the food manifesto. Who is Hugo's favourite politician?

I think it might be Sue.

Dame Cheryl Gillan, Conservative MP for Chesham and Amersham, with Dogs Trust rescue dachshund Gooseberry. Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Gillan said: "Gooseberry was brought into the UK by Hungarian puppy smugglers. She was part of a litter of ten, five died and five survived. She had a nail in her stomach and was painfully thin."

Why should Gooseberry win Dog of the Year?

She's an LBD - a Little Black Dog. She's got everything going for her now, she's good-looking, intelligent and a woman. This is a good story about the outcome of a terrible, terrible wicked trade. This dog is now so important that she has a former government minister as her dog walker. What are are Gooseberry's thoughts on politics?

She's interest in politics. She's a member of the Food and Treats Party, commonly known as the Food Party, and she doesn't like HS2.



Who is Goosberry's favourite politician?

Dame Cheryl Gillan.

Diana Johnson, Labour MP for Hull North, with Dogs Trust labrador Jake. BuzzFeed News

Johnson said: "I'm here just so I could get my fix of dogs, with the job it's quite difficult to have one. But also to promote rehoming, it's such a good thing to do, and the work of the Dogs Trust - they campaign year round on issues like fireworks, and puppy farms, so I'm here to support them as well."

Why should Jake be elected Dog of the Year?

He's incredibly friendly. I've only just met him and he's very friendly and affectionate. His previous owner couldn't keep him because of illness, he's nine so it was a big upheaval for him, but he's doing very well. He's well looked-after, he's very slim for a labrador because they like to eat a lot. What are Jake's thoughts on politics?

He's Labour definitely. He's friendly, affectionate and caring, he's a Labourdor. Who is Jake's favourite politician?

Barack Obama because he has a nice fluffy dog. And now for the winners:

The people's champion, the winner of the public vote, was Corbyn the Cockapoo! Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images





In third place for Westminster Dog of the Year was Gooseberry the rescue Dachshund. BuzzFeed

And in second place was Scarlet Mitchell. Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images





And in a show of true coalition, the winners of Westminster Dog of the Year, as voted by the judges, were Boomer and Corona. Top Dogs. 🏆 Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

