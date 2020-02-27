We Interviewed Labour Leadership Contender Rebecca Long-Bailey On WhatsApp

Lauren Hurley / EMPICS Entertainment

With voting now officially open in the Labour leadership contest, the three finalists are doing their best to convince members that they are the best person to take the Labour Party forward before the competition concludes in the first week of April.

To help voters make up their minds, BuzzFeed News spoke to Rebecca Long-Bailey on WhatsApp. She told us everything from her favourite drunk food to her plan to win back power from the Conservatives.

BuzzFeed News asked Long-Bailey how she plans to win back power from the Conservatives, given Boris Johnson's huge majority, and she had a very detailed response.

Long-Bailey also had some ~thoughts~ about Sajid Javid's speech in the House of Commons after Prime Minister's Questions, in which he had some pretty strong words following his shock resignation from government. In a veiled dig at Boris Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings, he said he wasn't going to go into details about the individuals behind his departure, but finished his sentence with: “the comings and goings, if you will.”

Here's the reaction of Johnson and Sunak as Sajid Javid says from back benches: "A chancellor has to be able to give candid advice to a prime minister so he is speaking truth to power"

And Long-Bailey was keen to stress that despite what people say, she isn't shy, but is just careful with what she says.

And then it was on the quickfire questions, in which Long-Bailey revealed a perhaps unexpected repertoire of karaoke songs and her favourite drunk snack.



