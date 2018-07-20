The UK Has Reversed Its Decision To Deny A Yemeni Journalist A Visa

The Home Office has reversed its decision to deny a Yemeni journalist a visa to the UK after several international journalists and news organisations drew attention to his case.



BuzzFeed News reported last week that Ahmed Baider had applied for the visa to visit Britain to attend a potentially life-saving medical and security training course, but his trip was thrown into jeopardy when his visa application was turned down.

Baider works in Yemen as a fixer for British and US journalists and had won a bursary to attend hostile environment training in London from the Rory Peck Trust, which supports freelance journalists around the world.

Baider said that he had all required paperwork and recommendation letters from several news outlets, and that a British friend had agreed to sponsor his stay in the UK. Last week a Home Office spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that "the evidence provided was not sufficient to prove Mr Baider’s employment or financial situation was as claimed".



However, this week, Baider was asked to resubmit his passport, and without providing any further paperwork, his application was approved. He will now be able to fly to London on July 26 to undertake the course.

"I think I am one of the luckiest Yemeni men in the world," he told BuzzFeed News. "I am happy because I am looking forward to meeting my British friends in London."

Several international journalists who know Baider or have worked with him in the past drew attention to his situation.

