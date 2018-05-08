Two Jewish Members Have Been Uninvited From An Anti-Semitism Meeting With Labour's NEC

Two Jewish Labour members who were due to attend a working group of the party's National Executive Committee aimed at tackling anti-Semitism have been uninvited from the meeting this afternoon, after Labour's general secretary Jennie Formby sent an email to say there had been a "misunderstanding".
One member, Adam Langleben, was a Labour councillor in West Hendon, Barnet, until he lost his seat in last week's local elections. He has been vocal since the election about how he feels the anti-Semitism row cost Labour victory in Barnet, including in an interview with Channel 4 news, which was widely shared on social media.
The other member, a colleague of Langleben's from the Jewish Labour Movement, has asked to remain anonymous.
Langleben told BuzzFeed News that he attributes Labour's defeat in Barnet, their number one target in London, to the party's national anti-Semitism scandal. "It's just bonkers; it shows they're not serious, especially after the last week. The Labour Party have to learn the lessons of what happened in Barnet," he said.
Labour sources said the invite was genuinely extended in error and that Langleben had been invited to a future meeting with Formby.
Langleben said he had been invited to the meeting together with another representative of Labour affiliate Jewish Labour Movement to speak to members about the anti-Semitism training they deliver to Labour members.
However, Langleben told BuzzFeed News that he had received an email on the same day of the meeting telling him that he was no longer welcome.
"JLM was invited to send a couple of representatives to talk about her training," he said. "We were invited about a week and a half ago before the election. This morning I got an email from Jennie Formby uninviting me and JLM."
"They're discussing tackling anti-Semitism without the only Jewish affiliate in the room," he added.
"For the first time in history the Jewish community turned against the Labour Party en masse," he told BuzzFeed News. "It was entirely the national picture and not the local stuff."
Langleben said that he was "depressed and angry" following Labour's defeat in Barnet, adding that he had spent the campaign "knocking on the doors of Jewish householders and either having the door slammed in my face for being a 'racist', or having to listen to really emotional stories about why people couldn't vote for us."
"It was so, so draining," he added.
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has agreed to meet with Langleben and another defeated councillor later on Tuesday, but Jeremy Corbyn failed to turn up at a planned appearance in Barnet following Thursday's result.
"There was a slot in his diary to come to Barnet for a celebration – obviously that didn't happen because we lost. He should have come and should have apologised," Langleben said.
He added that he was planning to turn up at the meeting anyway despite being uninvited to "see what would happen".
A Labour Party source told BuzzFeed News the invitation had been extended to Peter Mason, JLM's national secretary who also sits on Labour's national constitutional committee, and should not have been passed on in his absence.
The spokesperson said: "Jennie Formby has written to Adam Langleben to clarify that the invitation was only extended to people with a role in Labour’s disciplinary process.
"Peter Mason has first-hand experience of our processes and his invitation was in that capacity, not as National Secretary of the Jewish Labour Movement. An invitation had already been sent to the Jewish Labour Movement for a separate meeting with Jennie Formby to discuss combatting antisemitism."
Late on Tuesday afternoon, Langleben tweeted from outside the meeting, expressing "great disappointment" at being denied entry.
