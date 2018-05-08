Two Jewish Members Have Been Uninvited From An Anti-Semitism Meeting With Labour's NEC

Two Jewish Labour members who were due to attend a working group of the party's National Executive Committee aimed at tackling anti-Semitism have been uninvited from the meeting this afternoon, after Labour's general secretary Jennie Formby sent an email to say there had been a "misunderstanding".



One member, Adam Langleben, was a Labour councillor in West Hendon, Barnet, until he lost his seat in last week's local elections. He has been vocal since the election about how he feels the anti-Semitism row cost Labour victory in Barnet, including in an interview with Channel 4 news, which was widely shared on social media.

The other member, a colleague of Langleben's from the Jewish Labour Movement, has asked to remain anonymous.

Langleben told BuzzFeed News that he attributes Labour's defeat in Barnet, their number one target in London, to the party's national anti-Semitism scandal. "It's just bonkers; it shows they're not serious, especially after the last week. The Labour Party have to learn the lessons of what happened in Barnet," he said.



Labour sources said the invite was genuinely extended in error and that Langleben had been invited to a future meeting with Formby.

Langleben said he had been invited to the meeting together with another representative of Labour affiliate Jewish Labour Movement to speak to members about the anti-Semitism training they deliver to Labour members.

However, Langleben told BuzzFeed News that he had received an email on the same day of the meeting telling him that he was no longer welcome.

"JLM was invited to send a couple of representatives to talk about her training," he said. "We were invited about a week and a half ago before the election. This morning I got an email from Jennie Formby uninviting me and JLM."

"They're discussing tackling anti-Semitism without the only Jewish affiliate in the room," he added.