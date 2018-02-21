Thousands of prisoners will from today be able to access legal aid after the government was forced to reverse some of its cuts to financial help in prison law cases.

The cuts were successfully challenged in court by charities the Howard League for Penal Reform and the Prisoners’ Advice Service, in a landmark judicial review.



It is the first time that any areas of law have been brought back into the scope of legal aid since the cuts came into force in December 2013.



The charities provided BuzzFeed News with examples of the kinds of cases the change the law would affect.

Michael*, a teenage prisoner, was given a life sentence as a child, but, according to the Howard League, he had made excellent progress in prison and transformed his outlook with the support and guidance of staff.

They said he was due to be considered by the parole board for a move to lower security detention. However, as legal aid had been removed, he was set to face the hearing – known as a pre-tariff review – alone.

The hearings are conducted by the parole board and may involve hundreds of pages of evidence and an oral hearing where a panel of parole board members forensically examine the conduct, progress and current risk of the person.

The charity described the process as an intense and intimidating, and one that would be difficult for a teenager with no legal training to navigate.

In Michael's case, The Howard League represented him for free and secured him a positive outcome, meaning that he was able to move to lower security detention.

This means that by the time he gets to his final parole review where his release will be considered, he will have had the chance to demonstrate how his risk has been reduced in conditions of lesser security.

In a second case, a female prisoner, Nadia* was convicted of murder after she intervened in a fight between her boyfriend and another man, and the man died from his injuries.

While in prison, her partner started a relationship with another woman and stopped bringing her children to visit her. She found the separation traumatic. With the help of the Prisoners’ Advice Service, Nadia, who was not entitled to legal aid, successfully argued to be moved to open conditions, and was able to maintain contact with her children.