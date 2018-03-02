These Sex Abuse Survivors Just Won A Court Battle To Have Their Convictions Wiped

A group of women who were sexually exploited as teenagers have won a landmark legal battle to have their criminal convictions wiped from their records.



Fiona Broadfoot was one of three women who brought the groundbreaking case to the High Court, arguing that convictions for prostitution as a result of being groomed into the sex trade have had a far-reaching impact on their lives.

They successfully argued that the disclosure of their convictions for soliciting was disproportionate and a breach of their right to respect for private life.

The ruling will have huge implications for not only them, but other women who were groomed into the sex trade.



Broadfoot first told her story to BuzzFeed News back in August last year, explaining how she had been forced into prostitution, and why she had taken her fight to the High Court.

“I met a pimp aged 15, and two weeks later I was thrown into the violent and abusive world of prostitution,” Broadfoot, 48, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, told BuzzFeed News. “Rape became an occupational hazard but I was arrested, charged, and criminalised for loitering for the purposes of being a common prostitute.

“After more than 20 years out of prostitution, I am still having to explain my criminal record to any prospective employer. It feels like explaining my history of abuse.”

She told BuzzFeed News that she sobbed when she heard that her legal challenge had been successful after the judge's decision was handed down today.

“Finally, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders – it’s a vindication,” she said. “I have carried these convictions around – eight pages of them – all my life and it’s a disgrace. Not one of those men who bought and used and abused me – even the ones who knew fine well I was a child when first put on the streets – has ever had to face the consequences of his actions. It has been a long fight but worth it.”



She added: “I'm absolutely delighted about the decision. A huge weight has been lifted from my shoulders. I can now live my life with dignity and not in the shadow and stigma of abuse.”

Broadfoot said she was also pleased to have won the case “for the hundreds of other women who have been convicted” under similar circumstances.

“It's about time that the powers that be take a look at the legislation surrounding the sex trade,” she said, “and put the criminal focus right where it belongs: on the sex buyers and pimps and traffickers.”