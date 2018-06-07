These MPs Say They'll Force The Government To Reform Northern Irish Abortion Law

MPs from across the political divide have said they will force the government's hand on abortion reform in Northern Ireland, after ministers reiterated that they will not legislate to relax the country's restrictive laws.

On Thursday, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley again told MPs that the matter would have to be decided in Stormont, the home of the Northern Irish Assembly, in response to an urgent question from Labour MP Stella Creasy.



Bradley said that although she recognised "the strength of feeling" behind the issue, "My urgent priority is to continue to engage with the parties in Northern Ireland, to reestablish devolved government in Northern Ireland, so decisions can be taken there."



She had previously said Stormont would decide the matter when parliament debated the issue earlier this week, but some MPs hoped the government would change its mind after the Supreme Court said in a judgment on Thursday morning that women's human rights were being breached.

One MP, Stella Creasy, told BuzzFeed News that she will be tabling an amendment on the issue of abortion reform to the Domestic Abuse Bill, which is due before parliament in the Autumn – and said that she is confident it will pass.



Another MP, Dr Sarah Wollaston, a backbench Conservative MP, told BuzzFeed News it was "inevitable" that the issue will come before parliament, and that the government should start planning ahead.

Power sharing in Northern Ireland collapsed in January 2017, when DUP leader Arlene Foster lost the role of first minister following the resignation of Sinn Fein deputy first minister, the late Martin McGuinness. Subsequent talks aimed at restoring a government have failed.

In Westminster, Theresa May needs the support of the staunchly pro-life DUP to maintain a working majority in parliament, and will rely on the votes of its 10 MPs to pass crucial Brexit legislation. This is the reason many of her opponents have suggested the prime minister is dragging her heels over reform, despite having declared herself a feminist.

However, MPs from across the political spectrum told BuzzFeed News that the government will not be allowed to leave the matter to be decided in Stormont as and when a government is restored to Northern Ireland.

They say that opposition politicians – backed by some Conservatives – will bring the matter before parliament and force the government's hand.

MPs are normally given a free vote on decisions relating to abortion in parliament, meaning they are not whipped to vote along party lines. Bradley indicated on Tuesday that this would continue to be the case.