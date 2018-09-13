The British Government Fears Thousands Could Die In A Russian-Backed Attack In Syria

The UK government has said it fears that thousands of people could be killed in the Syrian city of Idlib as a result of an imminent military offensive by the Assad regime and Russia.



Alistair Burt, the minister of state for the Middle East, criticised indiscriminate Russian-backed assaults that have been launched by Assad forces elsewhere in Syria, saying: "If they do the same in Idlib, they will cause a human disaster that could leave thousands dead and many more homeless."

Government sources said that they had not ruled out a repeat of 2015's refugee crisis, but said it was not currently expected. However, they stressed that they had not made any predictions, only considered different scenarios.

Most people fleeing violence in Idlib had already faced conflict in the past, the sources said, and had chosen not to flee too far from home.



They added that refugees would most likely move north into Turkey, which is already home to more than 3 million Syrian refugees.

Turkey's president Recep Erdogan has warned separately that the country cannot accommodate any more people fleeing violence.

In the past week, there have been reports of airstrikes against four medical facilities in northwest Syria, the region in which Idlib is located. Since the start of September around 30,000 people living in the area have already fled their homes, fearing an escalating offensive.

British government sources are concerned Assad forces may use chemical weapons in order to advance the end of the assault on Idlib, and indicated that the UK would be compelled to respond with military action in retaliation.

The UK has now pledged up to £32 million in additional aid funding for the region, preempting civilian casualties from a Russian-backed assault. However, the government is hoping for a diplomatic resolution to what they called an "avoidable" conflict.

Burt said: "The UK has been clear that a manmade catastrophe in Idlib is entirely avoidable. We support the urgent diplomatic efforts being made by Turkey and the UN. The Syrian regime and its supporters, Russia and Iran, must uphold the ceasefire they have previously agreed and respect the international humanitarian law.

“The situation for the three million people in Idlib is already very difficult and risks becoming much worse. Half of those people have already had to flee from elsewhere in Syria, and the last few days have seen thousands more people leave their homes. Today’s UK aid package will save lives by helping to prevent the spread of deadly disease and provide shelter for those that have had to leave everything behind.”

Burt also criticised misinformation being spread by the Russian state, including a recent claim in a Russian government press release that rebel forces were planning to gas their own people in an attack that would be filmed by the White Helmets.

The minister said: "The massive disinformation campaign by the Russian state, including absurd insinuations about the UK and the White Helmets, are a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the appalling crimes of the Assad regime, including its documented and repeated use of chemical weapons.



"We are clear that this Russian disinformation campaign is designed to distort, distract and confuse the facts. It is a pattern that is becoming sadly familiar: MH17, Crimea, Salisbury, and now Syria."

More than 364,792 people have been killed in Syria since 2011, including 110,687 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.