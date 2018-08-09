The government has abandoned plans to change the way that women's refuges are funded after facing criticism from opposition MPs, charities, people working in the sector, and survivors of domestic violence.

Ministers had proposed to remove refuges’ last secure form of funding — housing benefit — and devolve housing costs to local authorities to meet the need in their local area, which, charities warned, could see hundreds of refuge beds permanently removed.

In December, BuzzFeed News spoke to women who had fled to refuges in the past as well as refuge staff, who said women would die if the government's proposed changes to supported housing funding went ahead.

The Women's Aid charity had warned that as many as 600 beds in refuges across England could be at risk if the planned changes went ahead and that more than half of all refuges would be forced to scale back their services or close their doors completely.

More than 175,000 people signed a petition set up by the charity, urging ministers to change their minds.

Following the criticism, the government announced on Thursday that it had abandoned the plans after listening to "views from providers, stakeholders, and councils."

Housing Minister, Kit Malthouse MP, said: "Protection of the most vulnerable has always been our primary concern, and following our consultation, the case for keeping supported housing in the welfare system became clear.

"The sector also recognised that our aim of improving the quality of homes must be addressed, and we look forward to now working with partners to make sure we have strong measures in place."

Minister for family support, housing and child maintenance, Justin Tomlinson MP, said: "We are committed to ensuring that vulnerable people have access to the supported housing they need to live safely and independently. We value the expertise of stakeholders and have listened carefully to their concerns during the consultation.

"As a result we will continue to pay housing benefit for all supported housing —making sure safe homes are provided for those that need it most."



Labour MP Jess Phillips welcomed the move by the government but criticised ministers for leaving the sector in limbo for three years.

"We have for years been trying to get the government to understand the funding situation for refugees and specialist supported accommodation. Today's decision to maintain housing benefit is a relief, we have been heard," she told BuzzFeed News.

"I'm only sorry that for three years an already struggling sector has been left with uncertainty and the inability to develop, perhaps now they can get back to focusing on developing services for the most vulnerable in society."

