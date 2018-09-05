The Government Has Announced A Full Review Of All Hate Crime Laws

The government has announced that it will review all hate crime legislation after pressure from opposition MPs to recognize misogynistic abuse as a hate crime.

Labour MP Stella Creasy had tabled an amendment to the Voyeurism Bill, which would make the gender-based abuse and harassment a hate crime, but told BuzzFeed News that her preferred option would be a full review of the existing legislation.

Government ministers had previously indicated that they would support the amendment, but on Wednesday night announced that they would look at all hate crime laws again.

The Law Commission had already recommended a full review of the laws, which the government had not until now said it would commission.

A spokesperson for the Law Commission said: “In 2014, we published our recommendations into how the hate crime laws could be improved to protect all groups against harassment.

“We have held preliminary discussions with the Ministry of Justice to see whether further work by the Commission in this area is appropriate.”

The Commission found that there was potential for specific additional characteristics (such as gender or age) to be brought into the hate crime protection regime.

Creasy said she would withdraw her amendments if the government agreed to the full review.

Prior to the debate, she told BuzzFeed News she had “no idea” why ministers had indicated they would support neither the amendment nor a full review of hate crime legislation.

“It does raise questions about whether they’re serious about tackling street harassment and sexual violence,” she told BuzzFeed News. “It shouldn’t be something we teach women to cope with; it’s something we should try to stop. ... What I really want is for the law commission to review all the [hate] crimes.”

Creasy's amendment was supported by fellow Labour MPs Jess Philips, Tonia Antoniazzi, Martin Whitfield, Luciana Berger, Debbie Abrahams, Peter Kyle, and Rosie Duffield, while Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson also told BuzzFeed News she was very supportive of expanding hate crime laws to cover misogyny.

Grimsby Labour MP Melanie Onn also raised the issue in a nonbinding Westminster Hall debate in March.

“There's a whole culture around acts that were happening that women deemed to be broadly acceptable,” she told BuzzFeed News. “Women didn’t think there was anywhere to go, and nowhere to report it — it’s a cycle that’s allowed to perpetuate.”



On Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice indicated to BuzzFeed News that ministers would not support expanding hate crime legislation, saying: "Any abuse, harassment or targeting of women is totally unacceptable. We already have robust legislation in place that can be used to protect women from a range of crimes."