The SNP Is Confident Scottish Independence Will Come, But Brexit Is Getting In The Way

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon MSP delivers the keynote speech at the 84th annual SNP conference at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre at SECC on Oct. 9.

For once, the SNP has not been obsessing over Scottish independence.

Along with rest of the UK, Scottish politics is currently consumed by a one-word problem: Brexit. And at the Scottish National Party’s annual conference in Glasgow this week, it was the only issue in town. Scotland’s ruling party can’t move on its long-held promise to hold a second referendum on breaking away from the union while the union’s relationship with the EU is unknown. While party leader Nicola Sturgeon concentrates her fire on opposing the Westminster government on Brexit — including protecting the rights of Scottish citizens and securing the best deal for Scotland — she is diverted temporarily from her real raison d’être. At fringe events where Brexit was the topic of discussion, there wasn’t even standing room — delegates were turned away at the door while others queued outside for a one-in-one-out space. Unlike Labour and the Conservatives, this is a party united on Brexit — Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union in June 2016. And the conference mood reflected this: A motion calling for “a new referendum on Brexit if that choice is put to the House of Commons and seeking to build consensus for continued membership of the single market and the customs union” passed with no opposition whatsoever on Monday. A second motion “insisting on ring-fencing citizens' rights from the Brexit negotiations” also passed with no opposition on Tuesday. “I don’t think there is a lot of controversy in this hall,” the proposer from Clackmannanshire East Branch told delegates. Phrases such as “Scotland is not full up” and “if you are here, you are Scottish” were echoed throughout the conference. However, not all was well. The Scottish National Party is the second biggest political party in the UK, having overtaken the Conservatives earlier this year. Once in the minority, the nationalist cause has made great strides in the last decade. But gone was optimistic electricity of SNP conferences before the Scottish referendum in 2014. This conference felt, some attendees said, more low-key than in previous years, with a flat atmosphere.

There were mutterings of disquiet throughout conference from delegates keen to press the independence case sooner rather than later, with one delegate telling a Brexit fringe event: “We're very frustrated with constantly being told to just wait.”

On Monday evening the bar at the Crowne Plaza, the main conference hotel, was only half-full. Despite being the ruling party in Scotland’s devolved parliament, for many activists it still feels like the SNP is a party-in-waiting, unable to fulfill its true purpose until the UK has withdrawn from the EU. But the party’s leadership is resolute: Independence will not be back on the table until after the outcome of Brexit is apparent. Sturgeon told the conference in her closing speech on Tuesday that independence will remain on ice until Brexit has been seen through — acknowledging the impatience of some of her members. “The future relationship between the UK and the EU will determine the context in which Scotland would become independent,” she said. “And so the detail of that will shape some of the answers that people want. But as we wait — impatiently, at times, I know — for this phase of negotiations to conclude and for the fog of Brexit to clear, be in no doubt about this. ”The last two years have shown why Scotland needs to be independent. And I am more confident than ever that Scotland will be independent.” Sturgeon urged delegates to blend their passion for independence “with pragmatism, perseverance, and patience”. “If we do that, then believe me — the momentum for independence will be unstoppable,” she said. “We've already given the commitment that we would not seek to make a judgment on that until we know the Brexit outcome. I think that's right," Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, told BuzzFeed News. While Blackford did acknowledge the frustrations being expressed by members eager for independence, he not agree with the delegate who told Monday’s fringe event that "there's a sense that time is slipping away". Instead, Blackford argued, momentum is continuing to build and rather than diverting attention away from the issue, Brexit may well be the catalyst the hastens Scotland’s split from the UK — which he claims is inevitable and only a “question of time.” “I think of course there are those that are inpatient to see Scotland become independent. It’s a reflection of what you see is happening in the United Kingdom; there are many many reasons for that,” he said. “I understand that, we understand that, the first minister understands that. “What we’ve said to the people of Scotland is that we can make a determination on our constitutional options once we know the outcome on Brexit. I think we have to do everything we can to stop a damaging Brexit, once we know the impact that’s going to have, I think that’s the time to find out what the options are for Scotland.”

Blackford referred to the tens of thousands of people who marched through Edinburgh last Saturday calling for a second independence referendum as evidence that the case is strengthening.

“What I would simply say to those that are desperate to see that happen is: 'Let’s continue the hard work, let’s encourage those that are involved in the movement to debate and to knock on doors, to talk to the population of Scotland, and to make sure we build on that support that is already there.' “Brexit perhaps crystalises some of the reasons as to why we have to become an independent country. Scotland will become independent; it’s only a question of time. Brexit may indeed be a part of that, but let’s wait and see.” The fraught and complex Brexit negotiations have not dampened the SNP’s resolve to have Scotland out of the UK, but also in the EU. And Blackford strongly denied any suggestion that Scotland joining the EU independently would mean a hard border between Scotland and England. “We accept the principle of no border in Ireland — why on earth would we have a border between Scotland and England?” Blackford said, adding that “it is outrageous that unionist politicians are threatening us with that. They should stop threatening the people of Scotland, because that’s what they’re doing by suggesting that.” Later this month he will be meeting Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, in a bid to secure a better Brexit deal, and has asked Liberal Democrat, Plaid Cymru, and Green representatives to join forces. “We would use every means at our disposal over the course of the coming weeks and months,” he said, to achieve the aims the motions that SNP conference voted through this week. And he knows that SNP politicians are acting with the support of the membership: “What you see is a party and a movement that is pretty united — of course you’re going to have a range of opinions, but in essence this is a party that recognises the goals, challenges that we face, and we will work cohesively in order to deliver on those,” he said. “These are desperate times”, he added, saying that “the period from the referendum in 2016 to now has almost been a phoney war” — in the SNP’s eyes, the real battle lines would only be drawn once proposals for a withdrawal agreement are laid out. “This is a battle that we are not giving up on, it’s a battle that we are prepared to fight, and we’re preparing to be the leadership in the House of Commons, which I think is necessary in this battle over the course of the next few weeks,” he said.

