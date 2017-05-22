Simon Danczuk Threatened To Pull Out Of A Hustings In Rochdale If BuzzFeed News Attended

BuzzFeed News has been banned from a hustings event in Rochdale after organisers succumbed to pressure from Simon Danczuk who threatened to pull out should any BuzzFeed reporter attend.



Organiser Damien Maddock withdrew his personal invitation saying "his hand had been forced" after Danczuk said he would not attend if any journalist from the organisation showed up to the #RochdaleHour business lunch.

Last week BuzzFeed News reported that Danczuk's ex-wife insisted he did not live with her, despite his election paperwork stating otherwise.

The story also questioned tweets his ex-wife Karen Danczuk had posted, in which she described an exchange on the doorstep which differed significantly from the reporter's audio recording of the conversation.

When the reporter contacted Danczuk to ask her to account for the discrepancies, she accused BuzzFeed News of attempted blackmail and said she was going to the police over the issue.

The hustings event, due to take place on Tuesday at Cocka Doodle Moo in the centre of Rochdale, is to be hosted by a local business networking group called #RochdaleHour.

Danczuk is due to speak for five minutes alongside Conservative candidate Jane Howard, Lib Dem Andy Kelly, Labour's Tony Lloyd, and Andy Littlewood from Greater Manchester Homeless Voice, to an audience of local businesspeople and individuals, including Danczuk's ex-wife Karen.



BuzzFeed News was invited to attend the event by the organiser Damien Maddock, and a journalist was due to report from the lunch alongside local media.

On Monday, the reporter received a message from Maddock asking BuzzFeed not to attend, in which he apologised and said his "hand had been forced" after he received messages from both Simon and Karen Danczuk, in which they threatened to pull out of the event.

Maddock said: "I've just had some messages from the Danczuks threatening to pull out if you or BuzzFeed attend.

"Something about police action etc. Really sorry to mess you about but as he is one of the speakers I really need him to attend.

"Once again thank you in the first place and I'm sorry my hand has been forced."



In a follow-up statement, Maddock added: "We are grateful to all the speakers for taking the time to come and speak to the local businesses at #Rochdalehour and because of this we choose to respect their wishes."

Simon Danczuk did not respond to BuzzFeed's request for comment.