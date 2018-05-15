Sajid Javid Has Admitted That At Least 63 Windrush Migrants Could Have Been Wrongly Deported

Share On more Share On more

Dozens of Windrush migrants could have been wrongly deported from Britain, home secretary Sajid Javid has admitted.



Answering questions at the home affairs select committee for the first time since his appointment, Javid said that up to 63 people could have been removed.

Javid was promoted to the position after previous home secretary Amber Rudd resigned in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

The 63 figure includes 32 people classed as foreign national offenders and 31 administrative removals, which covers those believed to have entered the country illegally, outstayed a visa, or violated the conditions of their leave to remain.



Javid also said he "can't say for certain" that no Windrush cases are currently in detention awaiting removal from the UK.

Rudd had previously said the government did not believe anyone had been illegally deported, stating her department was "not aware of any specific cases of a person being removed in these circumstances".

The home office has been checking records of removals and deportations for Caribbean nationals aged 45 and over dating back to 2002. Javid stressed that the 63 figure was not the final number.



"These are not final numbers; they are subject to change because the work is still ongoing," he said.

Responding to Labour MP and former shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, who asked how many Windrush migrants had been wrongly detained, Javid said: “I don’t know. I don’t have that information yet.”

“My priority is first of all I want to know if anyone has been wrongly deported or removed from the country,” he added.



Labour MPs criticised the government after the number was revealed.

On Twitter, Tottenham MP David Lammy said: "This is the worst human rights and home affairs crisis in my time in politics. The Prime Minister's hostile environment stands in the dock, guilty as charged."