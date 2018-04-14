Sadiq Khan Says Knife Crime Deaths Should Not Be Used As A Political Football

Sadiq Khan has urged politicians not to use murdered teenagers as "political footballs" but to work together to tackle the causes of violent crime following a spike in attacks on young people in London.



The Mayor of London told BuzzFeed News that while he will continue to criticise government actions that he believes are responsible for an increase in violent crime, he wants politicians to put aside their differences and work together to tackle the issue.

"I think the reality is, if you're a grieving mum or dad, if you're a family suffering a bereavement, the last thing you want to do is see politicians using your bereavement, your loss, your tragedy as a political football", Khan told BuzzFeed News. "That's why it's important that we park the differences we've got but see if we can work together to address the issue."



The Mayor of London visited youth project Spark2Life in Waltham Forest, east London on Friday morning and spoke to youth workers and young people about violence in the city.



Last week, the Conservative Minister for London Jo Johnson criticised Khan after a spike in violent incidents saying, saying: “Londoners deserve to feel safe on the streets and that is why the government has given the [Met] additional funds again this year.

“Sadly, the mayor has chosen not to prioritise community policing and now urgently needs to use all his powers to tackle this scourge.”

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage also struck out at Khan on his LBC show, saying: “I’d never thought I’d see the day where the murder rate in London would over take that of New York.

“I wonder whether the London Mayor Sadiq Khan should spend a bit less time slagging off Donald Trump and a bit more time getting to grips with crime in London. Clearly we have a really bad problem.”

Labour MPs, on the other hand, have attacked Theresa May and Home Secretary Amber Rudd, saying in an open letter that "both have been absent while violent crime surges across the country."

According to a new analysis of government figures by Labour, spending on youth services in London has been cut almost in half. It is now almost £70m lower than it was in 2011/12, standing at £78.3 million last year – a 46% reduction.



Knife crime over the last year rose by 23% in London, and 21% across the whole of England and Wales.

Khan told BuzzFeed News that he had been to the Home Office on Monday to meet Rudd, and said that he was pleased she had attended a summit on tackling violent crime that he held at City Hall on Tuesday. "I think that bodes well going forward", he said.

However, the mayor said he would not hold back from criticising the government over cuts to youth services and policing.

"I'm going to continue to be an advocate for London and to call out when I think we're getting a bad deal", Khan told BuzzFeed News.

"And I think we have got a bad deal from the massive the massive cuts to policing and the massive cuts to youth services. A 40% cut on police, a 46% on youth services. The government disagrees, they think it's okay to cut, I think you've got to invest."

However, he praised the £13million in funding the government had introduced to help tackle county lines gang crime.

"Let's see what we can agree upon the government and me", Khan said. "So we can agree upon strengthening the laws around knife crime, around acid attacks, work close together around county lines.

"The government says they accept they're going to invest in prevention, so let's see what we can work together [on], because I'm not going to stop making the case that the Home Office civil servants themselves say that there is a link between the cuts in police funding and the increase in serious violent crime."

A Home Office spokesperson directed BuzzFeed News to Amber Rudd's recent comments on serious violence reduction.