People Said They Tried To Stop The London Attackers By Throwing Bottles And Chairs At Them

Bystanders who witnessed Saturday night's attack on Borough Market, near London Bridge, said they tried to stop the assailants from stabbing people by pelting them with glasses and bottles and hurling tables in their direction.

Horrified witnesses described seeing men stab people at random at they enjoyed a night out in the busy London nightspot.

One witness, identified only as Gerard, told the BBC he tried to intervene to stop one of the men from stabbing a girl, as she begged for help.

"They were running in all the pubs and all the bars and they were stabbing everyone", he said. "I was throwing bottles at them, pint glasses, stools, chairs."

He described seeing the horrific scenes unfold as he made his way home after watching a football in a nearby pub.

He said: "They were running up going 'this is for Allah', they ran up and stabbed this girl, I don't know how many times, ten times, maybe 15.

"She was going 'help me, help me' and I could not do anything. I tried to help her, I threw something at them.

"There was a bike on the floor, I tried to pick up the chair but it was locked to it, to throw it at them, to get them away from her."