Members Are Pissed Off That Labour Took So Long To Oust Simon Danczuk

Labour party members in Rochdale are furious that it took almost 18 months to oust suspended MP Simon Danczuk, accusing the leadership of deliberately stalling in order to impose its preferred candidate.



The party suspended Danczuk in December 2015 after it was alleged he had sent sexually explicit text messages to a 17-year-old girl. At the time Danczuk said he was confident he would be reinstated before the election.

However, on Monday he was told he could not stand for Labour, just 10 days before nominations close, meaning that a candidate to contest the seat will now be chosen by the National Executive Committee and not by balloting local members.



Although members are divided over whether the party's decision was the right one, both Danczuk's supporters and his detractors in Rochdale on Tuesday were in agreement that the process had taken too long, and said it could hurt Labour's chances of holding the seat.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Danczuk said he was yet to make a decision on whether he would stand against his former party, possibly as an independent.

"I'm currently considering what to do next," he said. "Local residents and local business people are encouraging me to stand, but I'm just giving that some thought at the moment."

Danczuk refused to rule out switching to a different political party, adding: "I'm looking at my options."

"What is important is to serve the people of Rochdale," he added. "I would like to continue to work hard for the people of Rochdale and that's what I'm currently weighing up."

He said it was "too early to say" whether any of his supporters would leave the party with him, but added: "I think a lot of people in Rochdale are shell-shocked from the decision the Labour party has made.

"I'm disappointed by the decision. I think it's an overreaction. There are double standards; some Labour MPs get treated differently to how I've been treated. I'm not a Corbyn supporter and I think that's definitely [got something] to do with it."

When asked whether Danczuk thought he could win against Labour, he said: "You'd need to ask the electorate, I never take an election for granted."

One senior Labour figure, who asked not to be named, told BuzzFeed News he was "absolutely disgusted" the local party would have no say in selecting a candidate to replace Danczuk.

"Lots of Labour figures are annoyed," he said. "There was no vacancy declared, and then yesterday they said he's not to stand and gave us no reason, but now of course they can impose their candidate."

He told BuzzFeed News that members were preparing for Jeremy Corbyn's political secretary Katy Clark to be put forward for the seat, after she withdrew her bid to stand in nearby Leigh following fierce opposition from local members.

"She's already been rejected in Leigh," he said. "I don't know anyone of the leadership in Rochdale who would support her. I think there'd be a backlash, but we haven't got anybody local that we'd want.

"We can't have anybody from London – they've done this deliberately. What does she know about Rochdale?"