Boris Johnson Faces A Brexit Delay After MPs Blocked A Vote On His Deal

Boris Johnson has failed in his attempt to secure the backing of Parliament for his Brexit deal after MPs passed an amendment that will force the prime minister to write to the European Union to ask for another extension.



The government called a historic Saturday sitting of Parliament, the first since the Falklands war 37 years ago, for a “meaningful vote” to approve the 11th-hour deal Johnson agreed with the EU on Thursday and pave the way for legislation to take Britain out of the bloc on October 31, as he has repeatedly promised.

But the meaningful vote plan was capsized when MPs backed an amendment by 322 to 306 from former Conservative cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin, one of 21 rebels who were stripped of the party whip last month, which withheld approval of the deal until after the withdrawal legislation has been passed.

Letwin, who insists he supports Johnson’s deal, said the amendment was necessary to make sure Britain didn’t crash out of the EU without a deal on October 31 because the necessary legislation had not been passed in time.

Under the terms of the Benn Act, which MPs passed last month to avoid a no-deal Brexit, Johnson must now write to the EU to request an extension to the Article 50 deadline — something the prime minister has consistently vowed not to do, even as the government has given assurances that it will obey the law.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said he would sign the extension letter if Johnson refused.

Addressing MPs after the vote, a defiant Johnson insisted that the law does not require him to "negotiate" a delay. He said he would tell the European Union that further delay will be bad for the UK and the EU.



"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so. I will tell our friends and colleagues in the EU exactly what I’ve told everyone in the last 88 days that I’ve served as Prime Minister: that further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy," he said.

Downing Street said the government will make clear to the EU that it does not believe the extension is necessary because the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be passed into law before October 31.

EU leaders, including French president Emmanuel Macron and Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested on Friday that an extension shouldn’t be taken for granted, but it’s highly unlikely they will turn down the request.

The government is expected to table the bill on Monday and then hold a meaningful vote on the deal — followed by a race against the clock to get the legislation through Parliament by the end of the month.

The prime minister's official spokesman told reporters: "If there's a deal which parliament can support, I think the public would expect parliament to work all of the hours which are required to get this legislation through."



But the next 10 days are fraught with difficulty for Number 10, as MPs and peers will have the opportunity to scrutinise and amend the legislation, potentially softening the deal, adding a second referendum, or scuppering the chances of it passing by October 31.