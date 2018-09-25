Labour Women Have Accused Warring Factions Of "Playing Politics" With Gender Equality

Labour women have criticised warring factions for "playing politics" with gender equality after plans for the creation of a woman deputy leader role were dropped.



The proposals to ensure women had more power were submitted by the Wirral West Constituency Labour Party, but the motion — which had the backing of Labour's National Executive Committee — was unexpectedly withdrawn on Tuesday morning.

"There have been some disturbing reports that this rule change has widespread support because those who want to divide our party and undermine Jeremy Corbyn want to use this as a way to do it," Angela Marincowitz-Skillen, of Wirral West, told delegates.



The withdrawal angered some Labour women, including former deputy leader Harriet Harman and former shadow women and equalities minister Yvette Cooper, who criticised the outcome on Twitter.

Jess Phillips, leader of the women’s parliamentary Labour party, told BuzzFeed News that while some of those pushing for the rule change were doing so because they genuinely wanted better representation, she too was concerned that it was being exploited in a factional struggle.



“This has to be about giving women power, and not about using it as a tool to give power to men,” she said. “If you want to give power to women, you have to give away some of your own power. If it’s about giving power to women, why aren’t they talking about having a second female leader?

“This doesn’t feel like it was genuinely about giving more power to women, which is something that is sorely needed in the Labour party."

Jeremy Corbyn has previously pledged his support to Labour Women's Network's campaign for 50:50 representation at all levels of the party.

A spokesperson for Labour Women's Network told BuzzFeed News: “LWN has long been campaigning for a rule change to ensure women’s representation in the leadership team. We are disappointed the second deputy proposal has been remitted and urge Labour to stop playing politics with women’s representation."