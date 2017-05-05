Labour Have Suffered A Shock Defeat To The Tories In The Tees Valley Mayoral Race

Share On more Share On more

Labour has suffered a devastating blow in what was once its heartland, after losing the Tees Valley mayoral election to the Conservatives.



With the general election expected in just a month's time, it could spell disaster for the party, which currently holds all but one of the parliamentary constituencies in the region.

The Tory candidate Ben Houchen won with 48,578 votes, beating Labour's Sue Jeffrey into second place with 46,400.

Jeffrey had been the bookies' odds-on favourite to win the race, but strong Brexit support in the region, combined with a popular pledge by Houchen to use the mayor's budget to take Durham Tees Valley airport back into public ownership, saw voters turn to the Conservatives.

The low turnout of 21.3% is also thought to have contributed to Labour's defeat, with many of the party's voters staying at home.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in five unitary authorities – Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees – and the region had been expected to return a Labour mayor in the first ever election of its kind.

Aside from Stockton South, which returned a Conservative MP in 2015, all of the parliamentary seats up for election in the Tees Valley region on 8 June were won by Labour at the last general election.



It is likely that the Conservatives will now target Middlesbrough South and Darlington constituencies, which returned Labour majorities of 2,268 and 3,158 respectively at the last election, with the Tories in second place.



The Conservatives came out of the first round of voting with a narrow lead of 481 votes and a 39.4% share of the vote, compared to Labour's 39%.

The second round of voting saw Houchen cement his lead, winning a majority of 2,178 votes.

It was not all bad news for Labour in the north of England, as the party swept to victory in both Manchester and Liverpool.

Former Liverpool Walton MP Steve Rotheram was elected in Liverpool with 59% of the vote, where Conservative candidate Tony Caldeira came a distant second with 20%.



And in Manchester former health secretary Andy Burnham also won by a landslide.

This is a developing story...