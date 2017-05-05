Get Our App!
8 Small But Gross Things That Freak You The Fuck Out
17 Quotes From Television That Have Helped People…
Labour Suffers Shock Defeat In Tees Valley Mayoral…
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says The Country Is…
36 Facts You Never Knew About "RuPaul’s Drag Race"
Beyoncé’s Rep Furiously Shut Down Claims She’s Had…
This Artist Takes Food Porn To Another Level —…
If These Scottish Tweets Don’t Make You Laugh,…
41 Hidden Gems On Netflix UK You Should Already Be…
Politics

Labour Have Suffered A Shock Defeat To The Tories In The Tees Valley Mayoral Race

The Tory candidate Ben Houchen has won, beating Labour’s Sue Jeffrey into second place.

Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed Staff

View this image ›

Evening Gazette / Trinity Mirror

Labour has suffered a devastating blow in what was once its heartland, after losing the Tees Valley mayoral election to the Conservatives.

With the general election expected in just a month’s time, it could spell disaster for the party, which currently holds all but one of the parliamentary constituencies in the region.

The Tory candidate Ben Houchen won, beating Labour’s Sue Jeffrey into second place.

Jeffrey had been the bookies’ odds-on favourite to win the race, but strong Brexit support in the region, combined with a popular pledge by Houchen to use the mayor’s budget to take Durham Tees Valley airport back into public ownership, saw voters turn to the Conservatives.

The low turnout of 21.3% is also thought to have contributed to Labour’s defeat, with many of the party’s voters staying at home.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in five unitary authorities – Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees – and the region had been expected to return a Labour mayor in the first ever election of its kind.

Aside from Stockton South, which returned a Conservative MP in 2015, all of the parliamentary seats up for election in the Tees Valley region on 8 June were won by Labour at the last general election.

This is a developing story…

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Hannah Al-Othman is a News Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Here's Why The Housing Crisis Will Be A Key Election Battle

by Victoria Sanusi

Connect With Ukpolitics
More News
More News
Now Buzzing