Labour Have Suffered A Shock Defeat To The Tories In The Tees Valley Mayoral Race

Evening Gazette / Trinity Mirror ID: 11018168

Labour has suffered a devastating blow in what was once its heartland, after losing the Tees Valley mayoral election to the Conservatives.



With the general election expected in just a month’s time, it could spell disaster for the party, which currently holds all but one of the parliamentary constituencies in the region.

The Tory candidate Ben Houchen won, beating Labour’s Sue Jeffrey into second place.

Jeffrey had been the bookies’ odds-on favourite to win the race, but strong Brexit support in the region, combined with a popular pledge by Houchen to use the mayor’s budget to take Durham Tees Valley airport back into public ownership, saw voters turn to the Conservatives.

The low turnout of 21.3% is also thought to have contributed to Labour’s defeat, with many of the party’s voters staying at home.

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in five unitary authorities – Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees – and the region had been expected to return a Labour mayor in the first ever election of its kind.

Aside from Stockton South, which returned a Conservative MP in 2015, all of the parliamentary seats up for election in the Tees Valley region on 8 June were won by Labour at the last general election.



This is a developing story…