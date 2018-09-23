Labour is facing its most fraught annual conference in 15 years as a bitter row about the party’s position on Brexit comes to a head in Liverpool this week. After a summer on the back foot because of allegations of anti-Semitism, Jeremy Corbyn’s party is braced for another explosive argument about their opposition to holding a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union. Many in the rank-and-file want to use this week’s party conference to push for a change of policy — and insiders warn that the showdown could be the most rancorous since Labour was divided by the Iraq War. Days after Theresa May’s Brexit policy was humiliatingly rejected by EU leaders at a summit in Salzburg — setting off another round of bickering among Conservatives and a new debate about May’s leadership — the Labour conference will make painfully obvious that the opposition, too, is struggling to come up with a coherent plan for leaving the union. It won’t just be the usual centrist, Remain-supporting MPs hammering away at their leader. The Brexit fissures run deep into Labour’s Corbynite wing, dividing the trade unions and the members from whom the leader derives his power. How these dynamics play out in the next few days — and the decisions that Corbyn makes as a result — could have a significant impact on the final few months of the withdrawal process and the shape of Britain’s future relationship with the EU. But it’s more than just a debate about Brexit policy, party insiders say. The argument about the second referendum is indicative of a backroom struggle for control of Labour that has been building for months and, the insiders say, will profoundly affect the direction of the party’s policies and its political decision-making. “You’ve got four or five different camps pulling in different ways, on a lot of different issues,” said one trade union source. Media coverage of Labour tends to dwell on opposition to Corbyn from centrist MPs, but insiders say that it’s the developing tensions on the left that are most worth watching. Unions that tended to speak as one bloc under previous leaders are now increasingly fragmented, including on Brexit. On the other side, there’s an increasingly assertive membership, led by the grassroots activists Momentum, who are pushing the party to become more radical than even Corbyn wants to be. This is not to say Corbyn’s leadership is at risk. In some ways, he has more say over the party than other Labour leaders ever had, with control of most of its internal levers. Most, if not all, of the competing players in this developing struggle are supportive of Corbyn himself, and broadly aligned with his political vision. But the new power dynamics are a headache for the Labour leader, and his inner circle have spent a lot of time in recent months working behind the scenes to manage the tensions. The backroom fight is awkward at a time when some of Corbyn’s lieutenants — notably the shadow chancellor John McDonnell — have been urging Labour to temper its radicalism to enhance its electoral appeal. Anticipating a general election if the Conservatives collapse because of Brexit, McDonnell has been trying to convince his colleagues that Labour now needs to project itself as a credible, united political alternative to the Tories. Among those angling for influence over Corbyn are the major trade unions, which remain important players in his firmament. They’re still a major source of funding for the party. And Corbyn himself, more than any other recent leader, is a staunch unionist. None is more powerful than Unite. Its general secretary Len McCluskey is close to Corbyn and was crucial to Corbyn consolidating his position as leader. The union is a major financial contributor, giving more than £6.6 million to Labour since the start of last year. Its ties to the top of the party were cemented in April when Jennie Formby, Unite’s political director, became Labour’s general secretary. “Unite are obviously bigger than [other trade unions] and they do have a lot more influence,” one union source said.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn protests alongside union figures including Len McCluskey.

But increasingly the unions are divided on major questions of policy and politics. On Brexit, for example, Unite’s leadership are strongly opposed to a second referendum, but GMB and others are lobbying the party to change its policy and support another vote. More than that, the unions aren’t the only source of Corbyn’s power. Just as influential now is Momentum, the activist group founded by Jon Lansman. With 40,000 members, a formidable social media presence, and prominent champions such as the columnist Owen Jones, it provides much of the campaigning energy to the Corbyn movement and has been increasingly bold in its demands for radical action. Momentum will continue dragging the party’s centre of political gravity to the left, insiders say, putting the unions in the strange position of being the moderating force in the party. Balancing this tension will be a high-wire act that the leadership will find increasingly hard to pull off. “Unions are coming to a slow realisation that they’ve created something that they now can’t put back in its box,” said one Labour source. “Momentum now act like a bratty child in the room — if they can’t get their own way and get their own way immediately, they throw their toys out of the pram. “That’s a slightly bizarre position that they’ve got themselves into and now every year they have to accept quite a lot less power.” Speaking to BuzzFeed News, McDonnell downplayed talk of divisions. “I keep saying to people, ‘Don’t mistake democracy for division,’ because the media seem to interpret every argument around policy … or performance as division,” McDonnell said. “I don’t think it is divisive, I think we’ve always been a party of a broad church, left, right, and centre, and that often involves discussions about policy getting heated at times, but that way actually we get better policy made.” A union source also minimised talk of conflicts, saying that trade unions had often disagreed politically in the past, but under Corbyn’s leadership they now had the freedom to act as separate entities rather than a single bloc. “Previously there was a very clear need for unions to always act together on every single issue,” the source said, citing Tony Blair’s years as leader. “Now there’s been a shift where they’re open to all trade unions I think what kind of starts to flow through is the different positions.” But multiple other sources insisted that the power struggle is real and significant. It is the way of Labour’s peculiar politics that its power struggles are often played out in seemingly impenetrable and arcane procedural debates, and so it will be at this year’s party conference. The first day, Sunday, will be dominated by a long session dedicated to internal party matters that party sources say will set the tone for the rest of the event. A so-called “democracy review” has been examining changes to the party’s governance and is expected to make recommendations that will give more power to the party’s members — strengthening Momentum’s influence. One dispute related to the future of the party’s national policy forum, a representative group set up by Tony Blair which has long been criticised by those on the left. Momentum wanted to scrap it, but the unions pushed back, resulting in the proposals being shelved. Another split could come over measures to make it easier to deselect MPs, which would give more power to Momentum. But it’s the Brexit debate where the fight will be most passionate and divisive, the sources said.

Matt Crossick / Empics Entertainment Jon Lansman, the founder and chair of Momentum.