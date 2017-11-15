Labour MP Ivan Lewis Is Under Investigation By The Party Over A Sexual Harassment Complaint

Labour MP and former government minister Ivan Lewis is under investigation for alleged sexual harassment after a formal complaint was made to the Labour party, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

The investigation comes after BuzzFeed News reported that a Labour activist claimed he had harassed her at a party fundraising event in 2010 when she was 19 by repeatedly touching her leg and inviting her back to his house. On Wednesday night, the woman confirmed that she had since lodged a formal complaint with the party.

Lewis, who was shadow international development secretary under Ed Miliband, denied the allegations and said he had not sexually harassed anyone, but apologised for past behaviour that he acknowledged had made women feel “uncomfortable”.

In a statement on Wednesday night, a Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all allegations of sexual harassment extremely seriously and all complaints are investigated in line with our robust procedures. Ivan Lewis is currently under investigation following the receipt of a complaint.”

Since publication of the original story, several other women have told BuzzFeed News that they felt harassed by Lewis. While expressing regret for making some women feel uncomfortable by inviting them out, Lewis has strongly denied that any of his behaviour amounted to sexual harassment.

One of the women who spoke to BuzzFeed News is a former staffer who claimed that she was discouraged from making a formal complaint by people in then-leader Ed Miliband’s office and other party staff, who told her she would be likely to face unwanted media attention.

The woman says she informally told members of Miliband’s team and other Labour party staff that she had received unwanted attention from Lewis in the form of text messages. She was advised that a formal complaint could end up with her appearing in the media.

She told BuzzFeed News: “I spoke to a few people about it at the time. The feedback that I got was that if I went about making a formal complaint I would end up receiving unwanted media attention. That put me off doing anything about it. I was told that if I did I was likely to get media attention."

Labour sources have denied that anyone in Miliband’s office would have have discouraged anyone from reporting harassment allegations.

The woman continued: "It wasn't clear to me where the formal process was. As a woman working in the Labour Party, working in Westminster, it wasn't clear to me where to report that wouldn't have repercussions for me, it's all so tied up politically."

She said the Labour Party must put a system in place to deal with complaints that was genuinely independent and protected complainants’ anonymity. "Those would be the two key things for any reporting mechanism."

A second woman, who previously worked for Lewis, also said that she had informally raised concerns about Lewis asking her out for drinks or to the theatre with members of Miliband’s team, While she said the inappropriate behaviour was “minor” – inviting her out for drinks or to the theatre – it made her feel “uncomfortable”.

She had decided there was no way to take a complaint forward. “There was just no-one to go to”, she said. “I didn’t want to lose my job, I didn’t want to destroy someone else’s career over something minor.

“I was not very quiet about the fact that Ivan had been weird towards me, it was kind of a joke, because everybody knew.”

She said it would have been “ridiculous” to report Lewis to the party whips. “It’s about getting leverage over people to vote in a certain way that you want, I just think the party could have handled it much better.”

So, the woman said, had dealt with the situation herself. “Anything I thought was inappropriate I would tell him straight away and put a big barrier between us”, she said, adding: “I think he did develop feelings for women, but that doesn’t make it right. You don’t fall in love with every single woman that you come across.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ed Miliband told BuzzFeed News: “Ed is concerned by these allegations of harassment. At all times under his leadership he would have taken any allegations of sexual harassment seriously and strongly encourages any individual concerned to use the complaints process of the Labour Party. They should receive the support they have the right to expect.”