Labour Members Are Furious That A Corbyn Aide May Parachute Into Their Safe Seat

By contrast, Platt, the council's cabinet member for children and young people's services, ran Burnham's election campaign in 2015, which saw him increase his majority in spite of a national swing against Labour.

Local members said Clark had made no effort to meet them and many doubted whether she had ever even visited the town, which was represented by Andy Burnham until he stepped down to fight the Greater Manchester mayoral election.

Clark, who lost her seat in 2015, was previously the MP for North Ayrshire and Arran. She has worked directly for the Labour leader since being ousted by the SNP.

Joanne Platt, who has the "pretty much universal support" of the local party was interviewed by a panel NEC members in London, and will find out this evening whether Corbyn's political secretary, Katy Clark has been selected over her.

Members in Leigh, Greater Manchester, are furious that they have not been given the chance to vote for their chosen candidate - a local single mum and Wigan councillor.

A divisive row has erupted in Andy Burnham's former constituency over plans to parachute Jeremy Corbyn's aide in to fight the election in the safe Labour seat.

The potential selection of Clark over Platt has shocked the local party, with some members going so far as to say they would not campaign for a candidate imposed by London, and Wigan Council's veteran leader Lord Peter Smith threatening to resign as Constituency Labour Party chair.



Councillor Richard Barber, who represents Golborne and Lowton West in Leigh, said Platt had the "pretty much universal support" of the local membership.



He told BuzzFeed News: "Leigh is a very parochial northern town. The fact that you have a local candidate is so important, not just for members, but on the doorstep local issues are more important than national.

"You can only really talk about local issues if you're part of the community. It was really important to us to make sure that the NEC heard what we had to say.

"It's not just about a rapport with members, it's about building a rapport with the electorate, and if you're not from round here you're going to struggle, especially so close to the election."

Barber said that although local Labour members were very committed he had "absolutely no doubt" that some of them would not turn out to campaign for a candidate who they felt had been imposed upon them by London.

"London is like a different country to the rest of the country", he said. "It's a cosmopolitan, multicultural society.

"You come here and it's completely different, the issues are completely different. Jo understands local people's concerns, because she's one of them."

He added: "We knew that the NEC would be doing the short-listing but we did think we'd have a choice, a selection meeting.

"Nominations don't have to be in until May 11 and I don't understand the rationale other than that they're trying to manipulate things, and that makes people really, really angry.

"There's real resentment at local level of control from London, and it's something the Labour Party needs to pick up on."

Keir Stitt, a Leigh resident and Labour Party member, also told BuzzFeed News that members had not taken well to having a candidate imposed upon them.

"We always thought it would be a democratic process", he said, "local hustings in one of the local Labour clubs, and the best candidate would have the backing of the members who voted for them.

"I've seen parachuting going on before, I'm not naive, but normally the way of doing that is to get the person introduced to the local Labour Party.

"I've never seen her before, nobody from the local Momentum branch has met her, nobody from the local Labour Party. Why would you go for somewhere and not even do the groundwork beforehand?"

Stitt also said that Clark would struggle more at the election than a local candidate, especially as Platt had support beyond Labour members, thanks to her local connections and her council work.

"If [Clark] can't get the support of the local Labour Party, how can she get the support of the electorate?" he said. "It would be an uphill struggle to build those relationships in such a short time."

BuzzFeed has contacted the Labour Party for comment.