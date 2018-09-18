Labour Has Taken A Small Step Towards An Independent Complaints System For Sexual Harassment Allegations

Labour has taken the first step towards an independent complaints procedure for allegations of bullying and harassment, but the party has been criticised for "dragging its feet" as it has taken almost a year to get to this point.

Women who have been assaulted or harassed by other party members came forward en masse last year to call on the party to deal with the issue. On Tuesday evening, following a meeting of Labour's ruling body, its National Executive Committee has finally approved rule changes that would, in theory, allow the party to implement an independent system. However, it is understood that no tangible policy is yet on the table.

The changes to the party's rulebook agreed by NEC members must now be approved at this year's Labour conference, which starts in Liverpool on Sunday, before any independent policy can be enacted.

Labour says it has already improved several other aspects of its disciplinary process, which it admitted was "not fit for purpose". New measures include a helpline for members to report complaints, anonymising all cases, and appointing an independent specialist organisation to offer confidential advice and support.

However, its complaints procedure is still not independent of Labour itself, which women activists say is key to having an effective policy. It is understood that a working group is considering what an independent sexual harassment policy could look like if the rule changes are approved.

The party commissioned a report by independent expert Karon Monaghan QC to look at the issue of harassment after Labour activist Bex Bailey came forward last October to allege that she had been raped at a party event, and said she was discouraged from reporting the incident.



On Monday, Bailey told Radio 4's Today programme that the party was "dragging its feet", and that she had had to fight to see a copy of the report.

"The party asked for recommendations and was given recommendations, but a number of months on they haven't been implemented. I don't think they've even been discussed," she said.



Other victims of harassment and organisations of women members have joined Bailey in criticising the party for failing to improve its systems almost a year after it was made aware of the problem.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats passed a motion at its conference last week to implement a policy, which includes a process completely independent of party officials, a three-month timescale for complaints to be dealt with, and a system where the names of both the complainant and the alleged perpetrator are completely anonymised.

Lib Dem members agreed that 40 adjudicators and 15 investigators should be appointed and trained, who must not sit on any party committees.