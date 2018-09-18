Labour Has Taken A Small Step Towards An Independent Complaints System For Sexual Harassment Allegations

Labour has taken the first step towards an independent complaints procedure for allegations of bullying and harassment, but the party has been criticised for "dragging its feet" as it has taken almost a year to get to this point.
Women who have been assaulted or harassed by other party members came forward en masse last year to call on the party to deal with the issue. On Tuesday evening, following a meeting of Labour's ruling body, its National Executive Committee has finally approved rule changes that would, in theory, allow the party to implement an independent system. However, it is understood that no tangible policy is yet on the table.
The changes to the party's rulebook agreed by NEC members must now be approved at this year's Labour conference, which starts in Liverpool on Sunday, before any independent policy can be enacted.
Labour says it has already improved several other aspects of its disciplinary process, which it admitted was "not fit for purpose". New measures include a helpline for members to report complaints, anonymising all cases, and appointing an independent specialist organisation to offer confidential advice and support.
However, its complaints procedure is still not independent of Labour itself, which women activists say is key to having an effective policy. It is understood that a working group is considering what an independent sexual harassment policy could look like if the rule changes are approved.
The party commissioned a report by independent expert Karon Monaghan QC to look at the issue of harassment after Labour activist Bex Bailey came forward last October to allege that she had been raped at a party event, and said she was discouraged from reporting the incident.
On Monday, Bailey told Radio 4's Today programme that the party was "dragging its feet", and that she had had to fight to see a copy of the report.
"The party asked for recommendations and was given recommendations, but a number of months on they haven't been implemented. I don't think they've even been discussed," she said.
Other victims of harassment and organisations of women members have joined Bailey in criticising the party for failing to improve its systems almost a year after it was made aware of the problem.
Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats passed a motion at its conference last week to implement a policy, which includes a process completely independent of party officials, a three-month timescale for complaints to be dealt with, and a system where the names of both the complainant and the alleged perpetrator are completely anonymised.
Lib Dem members agreed that 40 adjudicators and 15 investigators should be appointed and trained, who must not sit on any party committees.
Labour activist Ava Etemadzadeh, who lodged a complaint against MP Kelvin Hopkins last year, said she hoped that today's decision marked a step forward in the fight for an independent procedure, but criticised the way that her complaint had been handled.
She told BuzzFeed News: "Having gone through the Labour Party’s sexual harassment complaints procedure and witnessed how badly my complaint has been handled over the past year, I know how vital it is to have an independent body to deal with allegations of sexual harassment.
"I am very pleased to see that the Liberal Democrats have taken measures to adopt an independent complaints procedure to deal with such allegations. It’s now time the Labour Party took action and seriously consider Karon Monaghan QC’s recommendations where she assessed the Labour Party’s complaints procedure and concluded that it is not fit for purpose.
"Only through an independent complaints procedure, victims will be able to get a fair outcome and the justice they deserve. I really hope that conference accepts the NEC rule changes that was agreed today."
Etemadzadeh has set up a petition, which has already been signed by hundreds of people, urging the party to ensure complaints are dealt with independently, without political interference.
A spokesperson for the Labour campaign group LabourToo, which recorded anonymous incidents of assault and harassment against women in the party and submitted a dossier to officials, welcomed the NEC's decision.
They said: "We're delighted that the Labour Party have taken the first step towards an independent system of sexual harassment complaints in accepting the proposed rule changes at today's NEC. Women who have been victims of sexual harassment in the Labour Party deserve a system which is free from factionalism and political expediency."
A spokesperson for Labour Women's Network added: “Labour Women’s Network supports a wholly independent complaints [procedure] for the sexual harrassment complaints, from first contact to final outcome.
"The Labour Party has begun to work hard to improve its procedures, and today’s NEC amendments allow for the possibility of an independent element to the process if this is considered necessary in future.
"Labour Women’s Network welcomes this sensible step in the right direction. We thank those on the NEC who supported this change, and send our solidarity to Bex Bailey who has been fearless and persistent in campaigning for this.”
A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is committed to continually improving our procedures for dealing with sexual harassment complaints. The NEC’s Working Group on Procedures, with the support of senior staff, proposed a change to Party rules to enable the involvement of independent persons in dealing with complaints of sexual harassment. This proposal was agreed by the NEC, and will be put to a vote at Conference.”
Hannah Al-Othman is a political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.