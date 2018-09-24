John McDonnell Has Been Accused Of "Bulldozing" A Brexit Policy Compromise To Be Agreed By Labour Members

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell has been accused of attempting to "bulldoze" the party’s delicately balanced compromise motion for a “people’s vote” on any Brexit deal after he said it would not include an option to remain in the EU.
Trade unions and constituency party representatives, who negotiated the compromise after a fraught five-and-a-half-hour meeting at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Sunday, dismissed McDonnell’s remarks on Monday morning and insisted they did not reflect the “spirit or intention” of the motion.
The wording agreed with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer just before midnight was vague but was enough to satisfy the union and constituency members, who said it represented a major policy shift from the leadership. The motion said: “If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table including campaigning for a public vote.”
The new compromise motion is due to be voted on by conference delegates on Tuesday, and the fudge meant the party appeared to have avoided a damaging public fight over a second Brexit vote.
Out of 183 motions put forward for conference, 123 were Brexit-related, with many of them calling for a second referendum, and the battle risked exposing splits over Brexit between unions on the pro-Corbyn left of the party as well as putting the leadership at odds with members.
But just eight hours later, McDonnell threw the draft policy into confusion when he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that any public vote would not contain the option to remain in the EU, and instead would be a choice between accepting the agreed Brexit deal or leaving without one.
One delegate who took part in Sunday night’s meeting told BuzzFeed News that the shadow chancellor's comments had shown "complete disregard for party democracy that McDonnell and Corbyn claim to champion — the composite clearly says all options on the table."
"A lot of delegates gave up a lot of ground in good faith to Keir Starmer, only to have the shadow chancellor bulldoze the agreement less than 12 hours later," they said.
Samuel Tarry, a national political officer for the TSSA trade union who was one of those in the room on Sunday night, told BuzzFeed News: "What John McDonnell said, that’s not what was agreed. I think that John can put his opinion forward, but what he said is not Labour party policy that is going to be voted on, and I think we'll get a huge majority in favour of that motion because of the work we’ve done to bring everyone from such vastly different places together to create a sense of unity in the party."
Tarry added: "I think, of course, some members will be angry that people might be trying to preempt, but it’s quite clear that if there’s a popular vote on our future relationship with the EU, that’s about giving British people the right to reject what we’ve negotiated, or a no-deal Brexit."
The TSSA’s general secretary, Manuel Cortes, was one of the most vociferous lobbyists in favour of wording committing to a public vote, sources in the room said.
He said: "Our union wants to see a popular vote on what our future relationship with the EU is going to be. This will mean giving the British people the right to reject whatever is negotiated or a Kamikaze no-deal Brexit.
"Of course it's too early to predict the wording of any ballot paper. However, Labour is committed to leaving all the options on the table, which means nothing is ruled in or out."
Speaking to BBC News on Monday, Starmer was adamant that the meeting had not taken options off the table, and "a vote to remain may well have to be one of the options".
BuzzFeed News asked representatives of both Starmer and McDonnell which position was correct, but both refused to further clarify their statements.
But a Labour party source told BuzzFeed News: "The motion agreed at composite is not prescriptive about what the question of any future public vote would be. That would have to be agreed at the time and dependent on circumstances."
A spokesperson for the People's Vote campaign said that they were also not disheartened by the shadow chancellor's comments, claiming McDonnell had been trying to "save face" after delegates forced Labour to shift its position.
The original six-page motion put forward by Starmer at the start of the meeting said that "all options should remain on the table...including a public vote" — without specifying whether that meant a general election or referendum.
The position McDonnell laid out on the Today programme was "absolutely not what the composite agreed, or what delegates will be voting on", the spokesperson said.
"He was trying to save face. It is not in the spirit or the intention of what was agreed to last night. The wording is just different to what John McDonnell claims."
In his speech to conference on Monday, McDonnell said the party was "keeping all the options for democratic engagement on the table" but did not elaborate further.
His spokesperson said: "John supports the composite motion agreed last night."
