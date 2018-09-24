John McDonnell Has Been Accused Of "Bulldozing" A Brexit Policy Compromise To Be Agreed By Labour Members

Labour’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell has been accused of attempting to "bulldoze" the party’s delicately balanced compromise motion for a “people’s vote” on any Brexit deal after he said it would not include an option to remain in the EU.



Trade unions and constituency party representatives, who negotiated the compromise after a fraught five-and-a-half-hour meeting at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Sunday, dismissed McDonnell’s remarks on Monday morning and insisted they did not reflect the “spirit or intention” of the motion.

The wording agreed with shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer just before midnight was vague but was enough to satisfy the union and constituency members, who said it represented a major policy shift from the leadership. The motion said: “If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table including campaigning for a public vote.”

The new compromise motion is due to be voted on by conference delegates on Tuesday, and the fudge meant the party appeared to have avoided a damaging public fight over a second Brexit vote.

Out of 183 motions put forward for conference, 123 were Brexit-related, with many of them calling for a second referendum, and the battle risked exposing splits over Brexit between unions on the pro-Corbyn left of the party as well as putting the leadership at odds with members.

But just eight hours later, McDonnell threw the draft policy into confusion when he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that any public vote would not contain the option to remain in the EU, and instead would be a choice between accepting the agreed Brexit deal or leaving without one.

One delegate who took part in Sunday night’s meeting told BuzzFeed News that the shadow chancellor's comments had shown "complete disregard for party democracy that McDonnell and Corbyn claim to champion — the composite clearly says all options on the table."

"A lot of delegates gave up a lot of ground in good faith to Keir Starmer, only to have the shadow chancellor bulldoze the agreement less than 12 hours later," they said.

Samuel Tarry, a national political officer for the TSSA trade union who was one of those in the room on Sunday night, told BuzzFeed News: "What John McDonnell said, that’s not what was agreed. I think that John can put his opinion forward, but what he said is not Labour party policy that is going to be voted on, and I think we'll get a huge majority in favour of that motion because of the work we’ve done to bring everyone from such vastly different places together to create a sense of unity in the party."

