Jewish Labour Members Have Reacted Angrily To Corbyn’s Claim That He Will Fight Anti-Semitism With "Every Breath I Possess"

Jewish Labour members have said that Jeremy Corbyn’s “words mean nothing” after he said in a keynote speech that he was committed to fighting anti-Semitism “with every breath I possess”.

Corbyn told delegates at the party’s conference in Liverpool that it had been a “difficult summer”, and that the “row over anti-Semitism” had “caused immense hurt and anxiety in the Jewish community and great dismay in the Labour Party”.

He continued: “We will work with Jewish communities to eradicate anti-Semitism, both from our party and wider society. And with your help I will fight for that with every breath I possess. Anti-racism is integral to our very being. It’s part of who you all are, and it’s part of who I am.”

His pledge, however, did not come with a plan on how this would be delivered, and his words were not received well by some Jewish members and Labour organisations, who told BuzzFeed News that Corbyn’s “moral standing is built on sand”.

Stephane Savary, who has been on the receiving end of anti-Semitism from another Labour Party member, described Corbyn’s comments as “empty words and promises”.

“I welcome what Jeremy Corbyn said today regarding anti-Semitism and welcome the fact he wishes to engage with the Jewish community,” he told BuzzFeed News.

“However, what we need isn't just empty words or promises but radical actions from the leader of our party. During this conference we saw MP Chris Williamson sharing a platform with [Jewish anti-Zionist] Tony Greenstein, a man who was expelled from the party [over anti-Semitism]. If Corbyn is serious about rebuilding trust with the Jewish community I suggest that he has a word with Williamson and ask for the whip to be removed.”

Savary, who has withdrawn his application to stand as a Labour councillor in the wake of row, said if Corbyn was serious, he “needs to make sure that all claims of anti-Semitism in the Labour party are being dealt with before the end of the year.”

Another Jewish Labour member told BuzzFeed News: “Corbyn’s actions have shown he has no true commitment to fighting anti-Semitism. He’s stood by and been complicit. Words mean nothing.”