This MP Read Out Another Politician's Violent Sexts In The House Of Commons After He Was Allowed To Vote On Theresa May

UK Parliament Jess Phillips

A Labour MP has read out explicit text messages that a Tory MP sent to female constituents in the House of Commons chamber, after he was controversially allowed back into the party on the day of Theresa May's confidence vote.

Andrew Griffiths, the prime minister’s former chief of staff and the MP for Burton and Uttoxeter, was suspended in July after it was revealed that he had sent thousands of sexually explicit text messages to two constituents. On Wednesday the Conservative whip was reinstated to both Griffiths and his colleague Charlie Elphicke, who was suspended last November over allegations of sexual offences, enabling them to take part in the confidence vote.

"She's so cute, so sweet, I can't wait to beat her. Can she take a beating?" Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, said in the House of Commons, during Business Questions to the leader of the House. She added: "Not my words, Mr Speaker, the words of the MP for Burton, while barraging two of his female constituents with thousands of text messages.

"Last night the leader of the House's party gave him and the MP for Dover the whip back without any due process. What message does this send about how any process here in this place can ever be trusted?" She went on: "What matters more? Political power or protecting victims of sexual harassment and abuse?" In response, the leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, said she had not been involved in the decision to readmit the two MPs, which was made by Conservative party whips, but said she was determined to bring about change in Westminster.

"I am absolutely committed to changing the culture of this place and to seeing that everybody here is treated with dignity and respect," Leadsom said.

Chris Mcandrew / Press Association Images Andrew Griffiths