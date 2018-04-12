Jeremy Corbyn Might Force His MPs To Vote Against Military Action In Syria

Jeremy Corbyn says he hasn't ruled out whipping Labour MPs to vote against military intervention in Syria.



Speaking exclusively to BuzzFeed News, Corbyn said he would make his case to the parliamentary Labour party, but said he was yet to decide whether he would go as far as denying MPs a free vote on the issue.

"We will decide the whipping arrangements nearer the time if there is a vote," the Labour leader told BuzzFeed News.



"At the moment the government appears to be trying to ignore parliament by not recalling parliament when it could have done, and taking a decision in the cabinet apparently today, which if Donald Trump's tweets are anything to go by could be implemented very quickly."

Theresa May has called an emergency cabinet meeting to take place this afternoon to discuss possible intervention on Syria, as US president Donald Trump has warned that airstrikes are imminent.

Corbyn, who is opposed to military intervention, favouring "a meaningful ceasefire and a political process", has said that parliament must be given a vote on the issue.

"We will put forward a case to parliament and to the government that there has to be a robust political process in Syria, there has to be an inspection on the chemical attacks, which the OPCW are undertaking at the moment and parliament must be consulted on this before it gets involved with the United States or anybody else. I will be encouraging all Labour MPs to come along with the position that I will put forward."

However, he said that he fears May will press ahead without securing a parliamentary vote.



"The consequences [of not seeking the backing of parliament] are that the prime minister and the government will have shown that they're not really very interested in consulting parliament on a major decision like this," Corbyn said.



The Labour leader said he fears that current tensions between Trump and Putin will lead to an escalation of the situation on the ground, leading to more civilian deaths.



"It is crucial that Russia and America and all the countries in the region come together come together to ensure a meaningful ceasefire and a political process", Corbyn said. "We can't go on. Hundreds of thousands are dying, millions are forced into exile."