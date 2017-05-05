Jeremy Corbyn Held A Rally In Manchester, And Andy Burnham Didn't Show Up

Share On more Share On more

Jeremy Corbyn appeared at a surprise rally in Manchester this evening, but Andy Burnham, who today decisively won the race to become the city's mayor, was conspicuously absent from the event.



Corbyn's supporters turned out in droves to welcome Britain's "next Prime Minister" to the city - despite a devastating afternoon of election results for Labour.

The event was described on Facebook by Manchester and Trafford Momentum as an opportunity "to celebrate Labour's Andy Burnham being elexted (sic) as Mayor for Greater Manchester this evening with Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn."

However, Andy Burnham's team initially denied that the event was even taking place - despite Corbyn's team saying the pair would be appearing together.

Corbyn appeared in Manchester at just three-and-a-half hours' notice, after an email went out to Momentum members at about 3pm this afternoon - by which time it was clear that Burnham was going to win the mayoral election.

The email told supporters to meet outside Manchester Central conference centre at 6.30pm - the same venue where Burnham's resounding victory had been announced just three hours earlier.