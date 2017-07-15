Here's Why Experts Believe There's Been A Rise In Acid Attacks In London

Street gangs adopting corrosive substances as their weapon of choice has led to a rise in acid attacks in recent years, experts have said.



According to leading charity Acid Survivors Trust International, the UK now has one of the highest per capita rates of recorded acid attacks in the world after numbers of incidents soared over the past two-and-a-half years.

In London, around two thirds of the victims are men. Between 2015 and last year, corrosive substances were used in 454 crimes in the capital, almost double the rate of 261 in 2015.

"It's definitely a growing problem", Jaf Shah, executive director of the charity, said. "Attacks in the UK tend to be men-on-men, men make up around two thirds of victims, which goes against the global pattern where the vast majority are women and girls."

Shah said gangs were thought to be favouring acid as a weapon due to the fact that it is cheap and easily available. "In the UK there aren't strict controls on the use of acid", he said, "96% sulphuric acid can be purchased from hardware stores without any ID or a license. When there are controls around other weapons such as guns and knives it becomes a weapon of choice."

He added: "It's also much cheaper and there's no risk of being traced, you can buy in cash, and it's not an offence to carry it. A recent number are reported to be by gang members."

While Shah said that a proportion of the attacks where being carried out by gangs, others were hate crimes, violence again women, and stranger-on-stranger attacks had also been reported.

"The effects of acid attacks are two-fold", Shah said. "The physical aspect is it causes enormous pain, the severity can vary, but they can result in extreme disfiguration and blindness, for example.

"They also leave very serious psychological scars, which can vary in different forms - deep depression, anxiety, panic attacks."

He said that in order to stop all types of attacks, the government should implement tighter controls on the sale of corrosive substances.

"The recommendation we've made to government is that they need to introduce controls on sales of acid - age restrictions and licenses, and banning cash sales, and making it an offence to be caught carrying it", he said, adding that more research needed to be carried out to determine exactly which substances were being used by perpetrators.

David Videcette is a former Met Police detective with a background in fighting organised crime. He told BuzzFeed News that the rise in acid attacks was directly linked to street gangs and organised crime groups carrying out moped-enabled crimes.



"It's a definite tactic that gangs are developing. Street gangs and organised crime groups are evolving tactics, and then people are copy-catting, seeing it in use", he said.

He added: "The police are clamping down on the carrying on knives, courts are coming down much harder, so criminals are developing, moving into carrying weapons that they can't be prosecuted for carrying."

He explained that carrying a bottle of acid is not in itself an offence, and while a criminal carrying a large knife could be arrested for carrying an offensive weapon, with corrosive substances the onus is on the police to prove intent. "It's something they can carry but still incapacitate a victim with", he said.

He said that in order to crack down on acid attacks, police needed to tackle moped and motorcycle theft. "Gangs are robbing other people on mopeds", he said. "They're looking to incapacitate victims without having to lay their hands on them.

"They can get them quickly and get the bikes with the keys inside. Acid is cheap, the damage it does, the fear is causes in victims, the victim will move away from them quickly."

"It's a London crime gang thing that we're seeing and experiencing, but it's going to spread if we don't do something about it", he added, explaining that high levels of attacks in the east of the city could be linked to gang and moped crime in the area.

"The police need to make sure they're prosecuting for carrying acid whenever they can", he said, "And the acid attacks are a symptom of a moped and motorcycle crime epidemic that we're having in London, and that's what we need to crack down on."