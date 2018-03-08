Here Are 11 Top Jobs That Have Never Been Held By A Woman

1. Director-general of the BBC
2. Lord (or lady?) chief justice
3. Defence secretary
4. Editor of the Times
5. Leader of the Labour party
6. Governor of the Bank of England
7. Premier League football manager
8. Secretary-general of the United Nations
9. Director of the British Museum
10. Chief of the defence staff
11. Chancellor of the exchequer
CORRECTION
Channel 4 appointed its first female chief executive last year. An earlier version of this post said it had never had a female head.
Hannah Al-Othman is a News Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.