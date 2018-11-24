Dominic Raab Did Not Visit Dover Once During His Time As Brexit Secretary

The standout moment of Dominic Raab's short tenure as Brexit secretary may well be his admission that he "hadn't quite understood" how important the Dover-Calais crossing was to the UK's trade in goods.

Now a possible explanation for this gap in his knowledge has emerged. Via a written parliamentary question, Labour has established that Raab, who quit his cabinet post last week over Theresa May's Brexit deal, never visited the Port of Dover during his four months in the role.

Shadow Brexit minister Jenny Chapman told BuzzFeed News that Raab's failure to visit the country's most important port showed that he "hadn't even bothered to try and learn" the basics of Brexit.

In response, the Brexiteer former minister said that while he had not visited Dover during his time overseeing Britain's withdrawal from the EU, he had met in August with French port authorities and Eurotunnel officials to discuss the issue of Dover-Calais trade.



His admission at a technology conference earlier this month that he had not understood the importance of Dover-Calais sparked widespread astonishment and ridicule.

"I hadn't quite understood the full extent of this but if you look at the UK and look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing," he said.

Raab's opponents turned on him after he exposed the gap in his knowledge, including Conservative Remainer and former cabinet minister Nicky Morgan, who tweeted: "Gulp #enoughsaid."