Desperate KFC Staff Have Been Seen Trying To Buy Chicken From Local Butchers

KFC staff have been forced to seek out chicken from local butchers after an issue with the fast food chain's delivery company meant restaurants have run out of the crucial stock.



A representative for KFC approached a butchers shop in Harlesden, northwest London, asking to buy all of their chicken, a source told BuzzFeed News. It is understood the shop refused the request.

On Sunday, KFC workers were seen carrying black bags, alleged to contain raw chicken, into a restaurant in Erith, Kent, through a backdoor.

A spokesperson for KFC said they were unable to comment on either of the incidents, or on the restaurant's policy to sourcing external supplies in general.

On the company's website, it says: "We ensure that all of our chicken meets independently assured animal welfare and food safety standards, all the way from farm to fingers."

The mass chicken shortage forced KFC to close more than half of its 900 UK outlets after the company switched from using food distribution firm Bidvest Logistics to DHL.

