Desperate KFC Staff Have Been Seen Trying To Buy Chicken From Local Butchers

KFC staff have been forced to seek out chicken from local butchers after an issue with the fast food chain's delivery company meant restaurants have run out of the crucial stock.
A representative for KFC approached a butchers shop in Harlesden, northwest London, asking to buy all of their chicken, a source told BuzzFeed News. It is understood the shop refused the request.
On Sunday, KFC workers were seen carrying black bags, alleged to contain raw chicken, into a restaurant in Erith, Kent, through a backdoor.
A spokesperson for KFC said they were unable to comment on either of the incidents, or on the restaurant's policy to sourcing external supplies in general.
On the company's website, it says: "We ensure that all of our chicken meets independently assured animal welfare and food safety standards, all the way from farm to fingers."
The mass chicken shortage forced KFC to close more than half of its 900 UK outlets after the company switched from using food distribution firm Bidvest Logistics to DHL.
Many KFC stores are expected to be closed for the remainder of the week. In a statement, KFC said it expected the number of closures to "reduce" over the coming days.
Mick Rix, national officer for trade union GMB, which represents workers from both Bidvest and KFC, said the union had warned that switching the contract would have consequences for the chain.
He said: “We tried to warn KFC this decision would have consequences – well now the chickens are coming home to roost.
“Bidvest are specialists – a food distribution firm with years of experience. DHL are scratching around for any work they can get, and undercut them.
“It’s an absolute cock up. KFC are left with hundreds of restaurants closed while DHL try and run the whole operation out of one distribution centre – where conditions are an utter shambles."
A DHL spokesperson said: “Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed. We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
A KFC spokesperson said: “We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.
"Each day more deliveries are being made, however, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours.
Responding to a press request from a journalist on Twitter, KFC's previous distributors Bidvest Logistics said they wished KFC all the best "in their future endeavours".
