Pa / PA Wire/PA Images Speaker John Bercow listens in during the debate by MPs on the bullying culture in the House of Commons, which was laid bare by an independent probe.

The chair of an influential parliamentary committee has told Commons Speaker John Bercow he should step down, following the publication of a review into bullying and harassment in parliament.

Conservative MP Maria Miller, chair of the Commons women and equalities committee, was addressing a heated and at times angry debate on Tuesday, in which MPs clashed over how the culture of Westminster should change.

"[Dame Laura Cox] is clear that there's a need for a culture change too, and this directly requires a change in the management of the House of Commons," Miller told MPs, "and, as we've just heard, that very senior management are the people who will decide what happens next as a result of this report.

"So will the leader of the House explain how the brave staff who've spoken out can be reassured that action will be taken? Because the House of Commons has a duty to lead by example, to be an exemplar employer. "The report is clear that there needs to be a complete change in leadership at the most senior level — including you, Mr Speaker, as chief officer — if we are, in Dame Laura's words, to 'press the reset button'."

Pa / PA Wire/PA Images Maria Miller during the debate on the bullying culture in the House of Commons, where she told the Speaker John Bercow he should step down.

Miller made the scathing remarks during the emergency debate called after Dame Laura Cox released a damning report into the culture of parliament.

MPs also traded blows over allegations that the report was being used to score political points against rivals.

Conservative MP James Duddridge said the report "identifies a number of unacceptable behaviours", listing examples from the document, which include: "Taunting, mocking, mimicking, deliberately belittling in front of other members, making offensive personal comments about appearance, belittling someone's junior status, making lengthly and humiliating tirades of criticism of abuse in front of colleagues." "How can we encourage Mr Speaker to stop this behaviour?" Duddridge said, rounding on Bercow. The Speaker is seen as a potential ally of pro-Remain MPs as the Commons faces key votes over the UK's future relationship with the EU. Meanwhile, Duddridge is one of a group of MPs pushing for a hard Brexit who has previously called, unsuccessfully, for Bercow to face a vote of no confidence over his handling of Brexit.

