The chair of an influential parliamentary committee has told Commons Speaker John Bercow he should step down, following the publication of a review into bullying and harassment in parliament.
Conservative MP Maria Miller, chair of the Commons women and equalities committee, was addressing a heated and at times angry debate on Tuesday, in which MPs clashed over how the culture of Westminster should change.
"[Dame Laura Cox] is clear that there's a need for a culture change too, and this directly requires a change in the management of the House of Commons," Miller told MPs, "and, as we've just heard, that very senior management are the people who will decide what happens next as a result of this report.
"So will the leader of the House explain how the brave staff who've spoken out can be reassured that action will be taken? Because the House of Commons has a duty to lead by example, to be an exemplar employer.
"The report is clear that there needs to be a complete change in leadership at the most senior level — including you, Mr Speaker, as chief officer — if we are, in Dame Laura's words, to 'press the reset button'."
Miller made the scathing remarks during the emergency debate called after Dame Laura Cox released a damning report into the culture of parliament.
MPs also traded blows over allegations that the report was being used to score political points against rivals.
Conservative MP James Duddridge said the report "identifies a number of unacceptable behaviours", listing examples from the document, which include: "Taunting, mocking, mimicking, deliberately belittling in front of other members, making offensive personal comments about appearance, belittling someone's junior status, making lengthly and humiliating tirades of criticism of abuse in front of colleagues."
"How can we encourage Mr Speaker to stop this behaviour?" Duddridge said, rounding on Bercow.
The Speaker is seen as a potential ally of pro-Remain MPs as the Commons faces key votes over the UK's future relationship with the EU. Meanwhile, Duddridge is one of a group of MPs pushing for a hard Brexit who has previously called, unsuccessfully, for Bercow to face a vote of no confidence over his handling of Brexit.
Labour MP Jess Phillips then gave a fierce response to Duddridge's contribution and said she was "totally and utterly maddened" by his comments.
"I'm not here to defend anybody, including you, Mr Speaker," she said, adding that she had "spoken to hundreds of the people involved in this throughout the process."
"The neither right nor honourable in my opinion — he probably isn't either, anyway — member for Rochford [and Southend East] has probably spoken to none of them," she said.
"Some of us don't actually care who it is who is the offender," a furious Phillips continued. "It is the victims that we care about, and we will not use it for political gain, and nothing fills the victims with more dread than when people play with their feelings. So don't do it, don't do it in here, don't do it for them. You are speaking only for yourself."
"I personally think that the management of this place probably needs a massive overhaul," she added. "I'm not going to point the finger for the sake of newspaper headlines.
"But the fact of the matter is, is that nothing that I've heard today fills me with any hope that politics will be taken out of this, and that the same 12 people — and we all know exactly who they are and exactly how they're getting away with it — won't just be walking around for the next 20 years."
According to a report from the Times in June, Bercow told friends that he plans to step down from the role next summer, after he has seen Brexit through.
The Speaker's office wouldn't comment on Miller's comments nor on his possible departure date. Instead, a spokesperson said: "The Speaker has made no announcement about his leaving date. He was elected by the House in 2017 for the course of the parliament. In the event he has anything to say on his future plans, he will make an announcement to the House first."
