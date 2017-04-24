Tens Of Thousands Of Children Will Go Hungry This Summer

Tens of thousands of children across the UK go hungry this summer without the help of schools and individual teachers who are stepping in to feed them during term time.

A report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hunger claims that up to three million children could be at risk of hunger - more than a million who receive free school meals, and a further two million who are disqualified from free school meals but come from families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Charities, community groups and teachers gave evidence to the group, and told of young people subsisting entirely on packets of crisps, and parents staving off hunger with dinners consisting of flavoured water, cereal, or any scraps of food left on their children’s plates.

Teachers told MPs that children were coming to school after the summer showing marked signs of not having eaten properly over the six weeks. Several teachers described similar situations to BuzzFeed News, saying that their schools or that they personally had stepped in to feed hungry children.

Beverley Mason, who previously taught PHRSE at North Manchester High School for Girls, said she would regularly buy food for hungry pupils.

She said: "It was heartbreaking, these kids would come in after the summer, they'd be hungry, they'd be clamouring for attention, they'd be unkempt, they'd lost weight."

She said that some students would turn up the next day having not eaten since their school lunch the day before, and on a Monday morning teachers would be able to tell that some children hadn't eaten properly since Friday.

"You'd notice a difference, they'd look ill, they'd look pale, they'd not had any food in them for a whole weekend", she said.

Mason said some of the pupils wouldn't eat because their parents hadn't provided them with food, while others had prioritised caring for younger siblings over feeding themselves.

Food banks have reported a surge in demand over the summer as parents struggle to find the money to pay for the extra meals provided at school lunches and breakfast clubs.

The Group’s Chair, Frank Field MP, urged all political parties to make a commitment to the project ahead of the upcoming general election, so that plans could be put in place to help children this summer.



He told BuzzFeed that providing meals to children at holiday activity clubs would also remove the stigma and shame of handouts.

He said: "It's an unnecessary national disgrace. It's urgent that we get this underway so that we can have it ready for the next summer holidays."



