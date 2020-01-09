The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Has Finally Passed Parliament

The Brexit withdrawal agreement — which Theresa May and then Boris Johnson spent months desperately trying to get through Parliament in a variety of forms — has finally passed its third reading in the House of Commons, paving the way for Britain to leave the European Union on Jan. 31.

After a crushing general election victory for Johnson in December, the legislation sailed through with 330 votes in favour to 231 against, a majority of 99.

The bill still needs to clear the House of Lords, where peers can suggest amendments to the legislation before it is given final approval — but once it has passed a third reading in the Commons, a bill is pretty much certain to become law.

The Lords are expected to put up a fight over the so-called Dubs amendment, which seeks to guarantee the right of unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with family living in the UK after Brexit. Labour's Lord Dubs, who came to the UK as a child fleeing the Nazis, has led calls for the provision to be included in the legislation.

Former prime minister Theresa May agreed to include it in her Brexit bill, but it has been stripped from Boris Johnson's version. A commitment to workers’ rights was also dropped from the new legislation.

On Wednesday, MPs voted down a Labour amendment in the Commons that sought to reintroduce the legal protection for child refugees.

Dubs has already said that the government will be challenged on the issue when the bill goes to the Lords next week.