Brave Bystanders Stepped In To Protect Finsbury Park Attack Suspect From Angry Crowds

A group of Muslim bystanders stepped in to protect the suspect accused of driving a van into a crowds of worshippers outside a mosque, to prevent him from being turned on by angry people who witnessed the attack.



In footage captured from the scene, a man can be heard on camera saying "move away from him" to a group of people who appear to have arrived at the scene after the incident and had surrounded a man on the ground.

The man captured on film is believed to be 30-year-old imam Mohammed Mahmoud, who rushed out of the mosque and calmly urged the crowds not to harm the man, but to detain him and wait for police.



In an interview with Sky News, Mahmoud said had just finished evening prayers when a man ran in to and said that something had happened outside. The imam then went outside and saw the suspect being held down on the ground.

"He had been restrained by around three people," he said, "we found that a group of people quickly started to collect around the assailant and some of them tried to hit him, either kicks or punches. By God's grace we managed to surround him and protect him from any harm. We stopped all forms of attack and abuse that were coming form every angle."

The three other brave onlookers who stepped in to detain the suspect at the scene kept him there for about 20 minutes, until police arrived and bundled him into a van.



Abdulrahman Saleh Alamoudi told BuzzFeed News he was one of those who had helped to detain the man. He said: "Luckily I managed to escape when I did and then the guy came out from his van, I got him one guy who was running through behind him and they came past me, so I managed to get him on the floor.

"I held him, he was screaming before that he was saying 'I'm going to kill all Muslims'. He was throwing punches all over then we managed to get him on the floor. Then we managed to get him on the floor, and he was saying: 'oh kill me, kill me'. We said: 'we're not going to kill you, why did you do that?' and he wouldn't say anything."

Witnesses said that the imam and a group of bystanders then formed a protective ring around the suspect as police led him away, to prevent him being harmed by angry crowds who had seen him carry out the alleged attack.

