Amazon Removes Fancy Dress "Holocaust Wound" From Sale

Amazon has removed a fancy dress "Holocaust wound" from sale after receiving a series of complaints, including from the Auschwitz Museum in Poland.



The product was listed on Amazon's marketplace by a seller called Horror-Shop, which was offering the latex "wound" for sale for almost £20, including delivery.

A spokesman for the Auschwitz Museum called the fancy dress item "inappropriate, disturbing, and disrespectful to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust".



The product description on Amazon read: "Holocaust wound. Derbe burn for half his face as latex application. 3D Burn! Acid attack, Krasser sunburn or wound a burnt offering to be burst blisters over half his face."



The text appears to have been translated from German - "derbe" translates as "rough" in English, while "krasser" means "stark".

The Auschwitz Museum, a memorial and education museum on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp, tweeted a link to the product on Monday, bringing it to the attention of Amazon.

As a result, the website received a barage of complaints and has now withdrawn the item from sale.