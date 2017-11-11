A Zoo Says It Is "Truly Devastated And Outraged" An Escaped Lynx Was Shot Dead By Authorities

A council in Wales has been heavily criticised for sending in marksmen to shoot dead an escaped baby lynx while zookeepers were still trying to catch the animal and return it safely home.



Eurasian lynx Lillith escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom near Aberystwyth at the end of October, and staff have been trying to catch her ever since, with help from expert trackers and animal recovery specialists.



However, when the lynx strayed into a nearby caravan park, officials from Ceredigion council ordered the animal be destroyed as it posed a "severe" risk to the public.

Zoo management said they "in no way agreed to or participated in the shooting of our baby Lynx", adding: "We are truly devastated and outraged that this happened."



In a statement on Facebook today explaining what had happened, the zoo said "the shocking call came in late last night that they had killed her."

"We are truly devastated by the hunting and killing of Lillith last night." the statement said. "For the past three weeks we have been tracking and attempting to catch her in a safe way. We have employed 24-hour, on-site help from expert trackers and animal recovery specialists who have been aiding us in our efforts, but she proved to be quite elusive. We have spared no expense or effort in our search."



Speaking of the local council, the statement continued: "In just 24 hours they had called in marksmen who had used state-of-the-art night scopes and thermal imaging cameras to hunt her down and shoot her dead. To say we were devastated was an understatement."

The zoo, which houses many animals rescued from the wildlife trade as well as exotic pets that the owners can no longer look after, said it will be closed until further notice.

