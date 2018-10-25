A Woman Who Told Her MP The Home Office Was Demanding DNA Tests Says The Government's Apology Is Meaningless

A woman whose father was asked by the Home Office to take a DNA to prove he was his related to his own son has said Sajid Javid’s apology means “nothing” after a government minister previously denied it was happening.
Nadia*, who lives in Manchester, was the reason the matter was first raised in parliament after she turned to her local MP for help with her brother’s citizenship application.
She told BuzzFeed News that her family moved from Pakistan to the UK when she was 8 years old, and they were granted leave to remain.
The family of six claim no benefits, and Nadia, 24, works full time in customer services to support them. Both of her parents have health problems, she said, meaning her dad can only work part time while her mum cannot work at all.
Earlier this year, Nadia paid for a citizenship application for her 15-year-old brother, who was born in the UK and has never travelled outside the country. In June, the family received a letter back from the Home Office demanding DNA evidence proving the relationship within 14 days. It cost around £400, she said.
Nadia took the letter to her local MP Afzal Khan, Labour’s shadow immigration spokesperson, who asked the government on June 7 whether this was standard practice.
At the time, a Home Office minister denied this was the case, saying DNA evidence was given “on an entirely voluntary basis”.
But on Thursday the government admitted that some people were wrongly turned down for leave to remain in Britain after refusing to provide DNA evidence.
Home secretary Sajid Javid told parliament: “At the end of June it was brought to our attention that there were some immigration cases where the provision of DNA evidence had been made a requirement for the issuance of a visa or to grant leave to remain, and it was not simply a request.
“Such demands are unacceptable,” he added. “Today I want to take this opportunity to apologise to those who have been affected by this practice.”
In June, immigration minister Caroline Noakes responded to a question from Khan, who had asked for clarification on the policy and how many times the Home Office had asked for DNA tests in the past five years.
In a written answer, Noakes replied: “There is no specific requirement for DNA to be provided in immigration cases. It is open to individuals to provide DNA evidence if they choose but this would be on an entirely voluntary basis.”
“I start to cry when I think about it,” Nadia told BuzzFeed News. “When I think about my dad, he’s just so ill and stressed all the time, I can’t do anything, I just think about saving money. It’s the best we can do at the moment, just to be able to eat.”
Nadia said she is saving for when the family will need to apply for indefinite leave to remain when their current leave to remain expires in 2022. She estimates this will cost at least £12,000 for the family.
She believes they received poor legal advice when they put in their last application in 2012 and should have been granted indefinite leave to remain.
“I’m so sad at the moment, thinking about our future,” she said. “Each application is going to be £2,000. Every April the prices increase — by then it could be £3,000 to £4,000.”
Getting a DNA test within seven days, Nadia said, cost £400 — money that she couldn’t afford. “I know that I can’t get married because I can’t save up for myself,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I can’t travel, I just work full time to support my family.”
“[Javid] has apologised, but are they going to give me my money back? They’re not, it’s gone,” she added. “That apology is nothing.”
Khan told BuzzFeed News: “I’m surprised that after four months they are coming clean. At the time they simply came out and said it wasn’t the case, even when I was giving them evidence.”
The MP told BuzzFeed News that he had passed on the letter that was sent to Nadia’s father to the Home Office.
“We still don’t know the full scale of this,” Khan added. “It’s this whole hostile environment that's the problem.”
*Names have been changed.
