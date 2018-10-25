A Woman Who Told Her MP The Home Office Was Demanding DNA Tests Says The Government's Apology Is Meaningless

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

A woman whose father was asked by the Home Office to take a DNA to prove he was his related to his own son has said Sajid Javid’s apology means “nothing” after a government minister previously denied it was happening.

Nadia*, who lives in Manchester, was the reason the matter was first raised in parliament after she turned to her local MP for help with her brother’s citizenship application. She told BuzzFeed News that her family moved from Pakistan to the UK when she was 8 years old, and they were granted leave to remain. The family of six claim no benefits, and Nadia, 24, works full time in customer services to support them. Both of her parents have health problems, she said, meaning her dad can only work part time while her mum cannot work at all. Earlier this year, Nadia paid for a citizenship application for her 15-year-old brother, who was born in the UK and has never travelled outside the country. In June, the family received a letter back from the Home Office demanding DNA evidence proving the relationship within 14 days. It cost around £400, she said.

Nadia took the letter to her local MP Afzal Khan, Labour’s shadow immigration spokesperson, who asked the government on June 7 whether this was standard practice.

At the time, a Home Office minister denied this was the case, saying DNA evidence was given “on an entirely voluntary basis”. But on Thursday the government admitted that some people were wrongly turned down for leave to remain in Britain after refusing to provide DNA evidence. Home secretary Sajid Javid told parliament: “At the end of June it was brought to our attention that there were some immigration cases where the provision of DNA evidence had been made a requirement for the issuance of a visa or to grant leave to remain, and it was not simply a request. “Such demands are unacceptable,” he added. “Today I want to take this opportunity to apologise to those who have been affected by this practice.”

I'm in the chamber for @sajidjavid statement on the shocking practice of the Home Office requiring #DNA evidence for immigration applications. I first raised the issue with the Minister in June, when she flatly denied this ever happened. https://t.co/iRVdxmroPL