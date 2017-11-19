Subsequent tweets went on to say:

"We want to help you and are doing lots with other agencies to try to keep you safe.



"You might not see us, you might not even like us being involved but we are always thinking about how we can help you.



"Your family and friends have told you they think you are in danger – they support you and want you to be safe.

"We think he’s probably told you, 'It won’t happen again', 'I’m sorry', 'I’ll change', he’s maybe even told you that it’s your fault - IT’S NOT.



The violence, threats, degrading comments and controlling behaviour are not the life you need to lead, it can be better.



"You are not trapped and you are not alone, we can help you get out, your family and friends can help you get out and @scotwomensaid can help you get out.



"Call us, come to the Police station, phone someone, speak to local Womens Aid worker 01478613365 or 0800 027 1234. There is #NoExcuse for #DomesticAbuse. Help is out there."