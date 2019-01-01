 back to top
25 Tweets That Sum Up How Unreal British Politics Got In 2018

Can't wait for 2019!

Posted on
Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The first scandal of the year involved UKIP leader Henry Bolton being ousted by his own party after a controversy over offensive messages sent by his girlfriend about Meghan Markle.

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden says the party’s EGM has been a success - because no one has died.
David Hughes @DavidHughesPA

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden says the party’s EGM has been a success - because no one has died.

2. Boris Johnson faced criticism for apparently fleeing from a vote on Heathrow expansion by going to...Afghanistan.

Only Boris Johnson could fly around the world to protest against airport expansion.
Henry Mance @henrymance

Only Boris Johnson could fly around the world to protest against airport expansion.

3. Then-Brexit secretary Dominic Raab was forced to admit the government was planning to stockpile food in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Tiernan Douieb @TiernanDouieb

4. Long-serving Labour MP Frank Field resigned from the party amid an escalating row over anti-Semitism.

this website is free
Jessica Elgot @jessicaelgot

this website is free

5. Then it was party conference time!

Missing party conferences this year? Recreate the experience by drinking Liebfraumilch in a sauna until 3am before a 7.30am breakfast meeting with your boss. Every night for two weeks.
james lyons @James___Lyons

Missing party conferences this year? Recreate the experience by drinking Liebfraumilch in a sauna until 3am before a 7.30am breakfast meeting with your boss. Every night for two weeks.

6. Meanwhile Brexit continued to go brilliantly.

"I have a trade deal. It goes to another school" https://t.co/Z1LnLb4Dj4
Steve Peers @StevePeers

"I have a trade deal. It goes to another school" https://t.co/Z1LnLb4Dj4

7. After that, Tory MP Johnny Mercer had a simple question.

@Billabong1965 I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?
Johnny Mercer MP @JohnnyMercerUK

@Billabong1965 I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?

8.

A lady in the streets, a prostitute in the Plymouth Herald comments section. https://t.co/HfEMNNQIdd
Tom Hamilton @thhamilton

A lady in the streets, a prostitute in the Plymouth Herald comments section. https://t.co/HfEMNNQIdd

9.

Roses are red, Rare orchids are imperilled. Did you imply my wife was a prostitute In the comments section of the Plymouth Herald?
Emma Yeomans @Effy_Yeomans

Roses are red, Rare orchids are imperilled. Did you imply my wife was a prostitute In the comments section of the Plymouth Herald?

10.

“We didn't even know there was a Plymouth Herald comments section. We were trying to write a review of Salisbury Cathedral and we got lost.”
Michael Glasper @michaelglasper

“We didn't even know there was a Plymouth Herald comments section. We were trying to write a review of Salisbury Cathedral and we got lost.”

11. As Theresa May continued to try to negotiate a trade deal with the EU, the tension mounted.

Me after a big IKEA spree https://t.co/Ctm7elgSie
Mollie Goodfellow 🤶🏻 @hansmollman

Me after a big IKEA spree https://t.co/Ctm7elgSie

12. A draft deal was drawn up, and it looked like there would be trouble ahead for May.

Don't blame me, I voted for chaos with Ed Miliband
🎄 Patrick Yule ☃️ @patrickmoule

Don't blame me, I voted for chaos with Ed Miliband

13. And so there was: Cabinet was hit by a raft of resignations, including the Brexit secretary Dominic Raab.

Theresa May accepting resignations over Brexit https://t.co/zFvChz5NvV
kelly oakes @kahoakes

Theresa May accepting resignations over Brexit https://t.co/zFvChz5NvV

14. What did they all want?

Those resignation letters in full
Michael Deacon @MichaelPDeacon

Those resignation letters in full

15.

I’m really enjoying the season finale of The UK.
Damian Sullivan @DamianOS3

I’m really enjoying the season finale of The UK.

16.

Fitting that Chris Grayling's resignation is running hours late. https://t.co/o2oWOw8gtn
George Eaton @georgeeaton

Fitting that Chris Grayling's resignation is running hours late. https://t.co/o2oWOw8gtn

17.

Raab is absolutely the sort of man who arranges to go paintballing at 9am on the second day of a stag do, then doesn't show up, citing his hangover. https://t.co/ItGWAWR1QK
David Whitley @mrdavidwhitley

Raab is absolutely the sort of man who arranges to go paintballing at 9am on the second day of a stag do, then doesn't show up, citing his hangover. https://t.co/ItGWAWR1QK

18. Some people felt sympathy for May.

May should just do a “if you don’t pipe down I will turn this car around” and threaten to join the Euro.
Mollie Goodfellow 🤶🏻 @hansmollman

May should just do a “if you don’t pipe down I will turn this car around” and threaten to join the Euro.

19. It gave May the opportunity to appoint a new Brexit secretary.

ARE YOU STEPHEN BARCLAY
Matthew Champion @matthewchampion

ARE YOU STEPHEN BARCLAY

20. But sadly, she promoted a man no one had ever heard of.

May: "Stephen Barclay, are you there?" Stephen Barclay, who is definitely a real person, and not May doing another voice: "... Yes." May: "You're the new Brexit secretary." Stephen Barclay: "Yes."
Matthew Champion @matthewchampion

May: "Stephen Barclay, are you there?" Stephen Barclay, who is definitely a real person, and not May doing another voice: "... Yes." May: "You're the new Brexit secretary." Stephen Barclay: "Yes."

21. It was all not looking good.

Friction, less trade.
Alberto Nardelli @AlbertoNardelli

Friction, less trade.

22. By December, the possible future for Brexit was far from certain.

every political journalist in the UK covering Brexit right now https://t.co/hYerBf7Iga
Marie Le Conte @youngvulgarian

every political journalist in the UK covering Brexit right now https://t.co/hYerBf7Iga

23. And tensions were rising in the House of Commons.

is there a place where you can hand in your british passport out of embarrassment https://t.co/Am8fi4bMZH
Hannah Jewell @hcjewell

is there a place where you can hand in your british passport out of embarrassment https://t.co/Am8fi4bMZH

24. In the end, we didn't even see a vote on the deal we'd spent the last two months talking about.

If the Meaningful Vote is off, then the next two days of debate are off. Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom presumably now faced with a choice between making all MPs read quietly in their places or showing them a video.
Robert Hutton @RobDotHutton

If the Meaningful Vote is off, then the next two days of debate are off. Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom presumably now faced with a choice between making all MPs read quietly in their places or showing them a video.

25. In summary:

John Rain @MrKenShabby

Hannah Al-Othman is a political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.

Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

