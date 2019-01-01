25 Tweets That Sum Up How Unreal British Politics Got In 2018

1. The first scandal of the year involved UKIP leader Henry Bolton being ousted by his own party after a controversy over offensive messages sent by his girlfriend about Meghan Markle.
2. Boris Johnson faced criticism for apparently fleeing from a vote on Heathrow expansion by going to...Afghanistan.
3. Then-Brexit secretary Dominic Raab was forced to admit the government was planning to stockpile food in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
4. Long-serving Labour MP Frank Field resigned from the party amid an escalating row over anti-Semitism.
5. Then it was party conference time!
6. Meanwhile Brexit continued to go brilliantly.
7. After that, Tory MP Johnny Mercer had a simple question.
11. As Theresa May continued to try to negotiate a trade deal with the EU, the tension mounted.
12. A draft deal was drawn up, and it looked like there would be trouble ahead for May.
13. And so there was: Cabinet was hit by a raft of resignations, including the Brexit secretary Dominic Raab.
14. What did they all want?
18. Some people felt sympathy for May.
19. It gave May the opportunity to appoint a new Brexit secretary.
20. But sadly, she promoted a man no one had ever heard of.
21. It was all not looking good.
22. By December, the possible future for Brexit was far from certain.
23. And tensions were rising in the House of Commons.
24. In the end, we didn't even see a vote on the deal we'd spent the last two months talking about.
25. In summary:
