22 Times Police Tweets Were A Gift To The Internet In 2017

Police Twitter is really, really weird.

Posted on
Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed Staff

1. When Greater Manchester police decided to tweet about this unusual callout.

Dispute over photocopying - customer says he's done 19 copies, shop says he's done 91 copies! Shops taken customers shoes until he pays!
GMP City Centre @GMPCityCentre

Dispute over photocopying - customer says he's done 19 copies, shop says he's done 91 copies! Shops taken customers shoes until he pays!

2. When Police Twitter realised they had 280 characters.

Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw… https://t.co/4X4oVSqYGU
Sussex Police @sussex_police

Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw! Nee-naw… https://t.co/4X4oVSqYGU

3. And they all got a bit carried away.

@MPSSpecials @Ldn_Ambulance 🚂 CHOO-CHOO 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚂 CHOO-CHOO 🚂 CHOO-CHOO 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚂 CHOO-CHOO… https://t.co/TKkPN4h3pR
BTP East Anglia @BTPEAnglia

@MPSSpecials @Ldn_Ambulance 🚂 CHOO-CHOO 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚂 CHOO-CHOO 🚂 CHOO-CHOO 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚔 NEE-NAW 🚂 CHOO-CHOO… https://t.co/TKkPN4h3pR

4. They got really, really carried away.

5. Even the National Crime Agency joined in.

We go CLICK-CLICK👩‍💻 CLICK-CLICK 👩‍💻 SNEAK-SNEAK🕵️SNEAK-SNEAK🕵️SMASH-SMASH🚪🔨SMASH-SMASH🚪🔨 **NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY S… https://t.co/yxSNmyN301
NationalCrimeAgency @NCA_UK

We go CLICK-CLICK👩‍💻 CLICK-CLICK 👩‍💻 SNEAK-SNEAK🕵️SNEAK-SNEAK🕵️SMASH-SMASH🚪🔨SMASH-SMASH🚪🔨 **NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY S… https://t.co/yxSNmyN301

6. When police in London issued this health and safety warning.

Mums.. if you're annoyed with your 14 yr old playing too much #ps4 please don't throw it out from your 5th window.
Tower Hamlets MPS @MPSTowerHam

Mums.. if you're annoyed with your 14 yr old playing too much #ps4 please don't throw it out from your 5th window.

7. When police in Manchester tweeted about this unfortunate incident.

999 at 11pm from man complaining that he gave 3 men a £10 note so they could use it to take cocaine, and when they finished they kept it
GMP City Centre @GMPCityCentre

999 at 11pm from man complaining that he gave 3 men a £10 note so they could use it to take cocaine, and when they finished they kept it

8. When police in Hackney tried to be a bit different.

We now have #280characters - Did you know we can now include the full caution in tweets."You do not have to say any… https://t.co/1aFBURFjpm
Hackney Police @MPSHackney

We now have #280characters - Did you know we can now include the full caution in tweets."You do not have to say any… https://t.co/1aFBURFjpm

9. When Kent's Roads Policing Unit learned how to overlay emojis.

The police are one of my favourite things about this website https://t.co/s6epSNQ3L7
Paul Curry @cr3

The police are one of my favourite things about this website https://t.co/s6epSNQ3L7

10. When police officers decided to create a Twitter account for a teddy bear...

@MPSBromley @metpoliceuk @UK_COPS I couldn't find any trees the climb but this one will do that sparkly stuffs a bi… https://t.co/vAxy4mY4u5
Edward Walker #MeetTheMet @PCEdwardWalker

@MPSBromley @metpoliceuk @UK_COPS I couldn’t find any trees the climb but this one will do that sparkly stuffs a bi… https://t.co/vAxy4mY4u5

11. ...who tours police forces around the country.

Oh no....looks like @PCEdwardWalker has been robbed!
WY Police Horses @WYPHorses

Oh no....looks like @PCEdwardWalker has been robbed!

12. When police in Northern Ireland created this helpful map.

Take note Mitec colleagues...! Got to love @PSNICraigavon on social media! #craic
John Lambert @JohnLambertTSM

Take note Mitec colleagues...! Got to love @PSNICraigavon on social media! #craic

13. When police in Scotland took a unicorn for a ride.

Finally the #unicorn has been traced flying over #Skye. Off to the cells it goes.
Lochaber&amp;SkyePolice @LochabSkyePol

Finally the #unicorn has been traced flying over #Skye. Off to the cells it goes.

14. When Sussex police literally made a crime-themed Star Wars film out of Lego.

NO SPOILERS 🔇 This Christmas Vader returns to ruin someone's day! #StarWars #TheLastJedi #LeaveALightOn 💡
Sussex Police @sussex_police

NO SPOILERS 🔇 This Christmas Vader returns to ruin someone's day! #StarWars #TheLastJedi #LeaveALightOn 💡

15. When police in Brighton tried to reunite some lost drugs with their owner.

Good Morning #Brighton and #Hove, has anyone lost a sock in Dyke Road Gardens? A sock with 20+ wraps of crack cocai… https://t.co/d5hktldVWa
Brighton&amp;Hove Police @BtonHovePolice

Good Morning #Brighton and #Hove, has anyone lost a sock in Dyke Road Gardens? A sock with 20+ wraps of crack cocai… https://t.co/d5hktldVWa

16. They weren't the first police force to try this particular trick.

This evening #TeamA received a call from public stating they found some drugs. Recovered by police. If you have los… https://t.co/5dONwi883U
Wandsworth Police @MPSWandsworth

This evening #TeamA received a call from public stating they found some drugs. Recovered by police. If you have los… https://t.co/5dONwi883U

17. When Greater Manchester police tried to reassure a worried drug dealer.

If you come home to find door smashed in and your Spice, machete + £££ gone, don't worry, you've not been burgled -… https://t.co/yYuJuRTuhs
GMP City Centre @GMPCityCentre

If you come home to find door smashed in and your Spice, machete + £££ gone, don't worry, you've not been burgled -… https://t.co/yYuJuRTuhs

18. When GMP's pun game was strong.

Man arrested; kicked off in pizza restaurant after refused more beer. Then tried running off without paying £60 bil… https://t.co/VG74tSi6Eu
GMP City Centre @GMPCityCentre

Man arrested; kicked off in pizza restaurant after refused more beer. Then tried running off without paying £60 bil… https://t.co/VG74tSi6Eu

19. Very strong.

Last warning. Naked bike ride 7pm. We know there are mixed views &amp; will monitor. Perhaps grin &amp; bare it or join in if you've nothing on?
GMP City Centre @GMPCityCentre

Last warning. Naked bike ride 7pm. We know there are mixed views &amp; will monitor. Perhaps grin &amp; bare it or join in if you've nothing on?

20. Scottish police love a good pun too.

Loddy &amp; lassie huckled for shoplifting washing powder! Bold move. Comfort in 2 in 1.. #RelationshipGoals #DateNichtOnUs #AwStopIt
LevenmouthPolice @LevenmouthPol

Loddy &amp; lassie huckled for shoplifting washing powder! Bold move. Comfort in 2 in 1.. #RelationshipGoals #DateNichtOnUs #AwStopIt

21. When police in Bolton were feeling festive.

** Happy Christmas from the Police ** Drugs warrant executed this morning in George Street, Farnworth, another one… https://t.co/DBiDYJHknx
GMP Bolton South @GMPBoltonSouth

** Happy Christmas from the Police ** Drugs warrant executed this morning in George Street, Farnworth, another one… https://t.co/DBiDYJHknx

22. And when Thames Valley police trolled Steven Gerrard in the name of a weather warning.

It's easy to slip on a normal day...just ask Steven Gerrard 😬 It's cold and icy in most areas, please take extra c… https://t.co/WHOS4zy56w
Thames Valley Police @ThamesVP

It's easy to slip on a normal day...just ask Steven Gerrard 😬 It's cold and icy in most areas, please take extra c… https://t.co/WHOS4zy56w

For more "Best Of 2017" posts, click here.

Hannah Al-Othman is a News Reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.

