1. When Greater Manchester police decided to tweet about this unusual callout.
2. When Police Twitter realised they had 280 characters.
3. And they all got a bit carried away.
4. They got really, really carried away.
5. Even the National Crime Agency joined in.
6. When police in London issued this health and safety warning.
7. When police in Manchester tweeted about this unfortunate incident.
8. When police in Hackney tried to be a bit different.
9. When Kent's Roads Policing Unit learned how to overlay emojis.
10. When police officers decided to create a Twitter account for a teddy bear...
11. ...who tours police forces around the country.
12. When police in Northern Ireland created this helpful map.
13. When police in Scotland took a unicorn for a ride.
14. When Sussex police literally made a crime-themed Star Wars film out of Lego.
15. When police in Brighton tried to reunite some lost drugs with their owner.
16. They weren't the first police force to try this particular trick.
17. When Greater Manchester police tried to reassure a worried drug dealer.
18. When GMP's pun game was strong.
19. Very strong.
20. Scottish police love a good pun too.
21. When police in Bolton were feeling festive.
22. And when Thames Valley police trolled Steven Gerrard in the name of a weather warning.
