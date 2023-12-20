Women, Tell Us The Movie Moments You're Certain Were Written By Ben

Community·Posted 1 minute agoWomen, Tell Us The Movie Moments You're Certain Were Written By BenTell us the scenes that were totally taken over by the men!by Hanifah RahmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Have you ever watched a film and thought: there is absolutely no way a woman would have written this scene? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO So we want to know – what movie moment do you think was clearly made by a man? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Did you raise an eyebrow at Allie’s vulnerable nude scene in A Star Is Born? Warner Bros. Pictures Perhaps the sex scene in Black Swan screamed ~male gaze~ to you. Fox Searchlight Pictures Could you not get over Vivian's "transformation" in Pretty Woman? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Buena Vista Pictures Whatever it is, we want to know what unrealistic portrayal of women made you roll your eyes, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!