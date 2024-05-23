    People Are Sharing Their Unpopular TV And Movie Faves, And Honestly, You Might Agree

    "I think Grease 2 is undoubtedly the best Grease!"

    by Hanifah Rahman

    We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which TV shows and movies they love, but everyone else seems to hate. Here's what they said!

    1. Twilight

    Summit Entertainment

    "I used to love the series and I still do. While not every moment is perfect and amazing I don’t quite understand the super harsh criticism it receives, especially when most people liked it when it came out originally."

    shangl3

    "I grew up on those movies when I was around 11/12 and it gives me so much nostalgia. I know everyone hates it and maybe they have some reason, but I always liked the films. And hey, it must be good since it inspired Stevie Nicks to write an entire album!"

    introvertedrockfan

    "They're totally campy, but in the best way. I'll die on this hill."

    j48edf25b2

    2. Ghostbusters

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "Loads of people I know have said it’s awful but I think it did an excellent job of working with the vibe of the old movies whilst being a good film in its own right.

    sneakybubbledust

    "I really love both versions, and I think the remake did justice to the original (and showcased a new generation of SNL comedians perfectly)."

    shellezbellez

    3. Grease 2

    Paramount Pictures

    "Everyone always says it sucked compared to the first Grease, but I think it’s actually really funny and the songs and dancing are good too!"

    heychaz

    "I think Grease 2 is undoubtedly the best Grease!"

    shellezbellez

    "Michelle Pfeiffer is amazing in this movie. Plus, it shows a strong female character going after what she wants, instead of 'being someone’s chick...'"

    chillyjilly

    4. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

    E!

    "I am not a fan of the Kardashians. I don't follow them on social media or look up news about them, and I also believe they are overrated. That being said, I do love the show and it surprises me as well. I am not a reality show person, but I really like KUWTK, especially the earlier seasons. They were so dumb and so funny: Brody seeing Kim naked, Kris giving Rob Viagra, Kim hitting Khloe or taking selfies while Khloe going to jail, Todd Kraines, and countless other funny moments made this show one of my favourites."

    s4bb472acb

    "I love that show, there’s just something about watching other people’s problems and just chilling. It’s not stressful, and sometimes, it can even be really touching."

    camerasapprentice

    5. Daredevil

    20th Century Fox

    "I was a big fan of the movie growing up. I loved the soundtrack and thought it was well put together, but apparently, it is thought of as the worst superhero movie ever made."

    hazmorgan006

    6. Super Mario Bros.

    Buena Vista Pictures

    "Okay...bear with me. Video Game adaptations are usually more miss than hit. This movie is objectively pretty bad. But I watched it as a kid a lot, and I enjoy the heck out of it. So please guys...stop hating Super Mario Bros.!!!"

    schagunk

    "I love it BECAUSE it’s so bad and cheesy! It’s fun!"

    beckington

    7. Glee

    Fox

    "Everyone dislikes it and says it’s childish or stupid, and while it is a bit wild, I genuinely do love it, especially the characters and craziness. Sue Sylvester is an icon."

    protego24

    "People assume it's cheesy because there's singing and it's high school but it is genuinely hilarious, especially Sue."

    r5eatharibos

    "I just love it! Love the songs! Love the characters! Everything."

    marinapaulose2

    8. Riverdale

    The CW

    "Honestly, I don't think Riverdale is bad at all. Yeah, there are some cheesy plots and lines but the actors aren't bad and it's a good story, especially for mystery and YA lovers."

    galmartinez11

    "I will go to my grave saying Riverdale is actually a good show. Once you realise that it stopped trying to take itself seriously and lean into the ridiculousness of it all, it’s great fun. I can’t wait for what they come up with next."

    olives456d18f9a

    9. Charlie's Angels

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "Everyone said it was so bad, but I really enjoyed it. Maybe it was a little too in your face with girl power and stuff but, IMO it was a good movie."

    jodieg46c8ccdad

    10. The Big Bang Theory

    CBS

    "It's funny and enjoyable. Yes, it's stereotypical, but so are most shows. The science was real and I learned stuff from it, nothing I can use 'cause I don't have a working understanding of physics but I know about the Doppler effect now."

    justchillman

    "It's my favourite tv show ever, I watch it every single night in bed and have seen all seasons countless times."

    sianmorris

    "My family is kind of socially awkward and we all see just a little bit of ourselves in at least one or two of the characters. It’s so charming and not so vulgar that I’m worried about watching it with my grandfather. We are all able to quote so much of it from memory."

    k_elizabeth

    11. Lion King 2

    Disney Channel

    "Lion King 2: Simba's Pride is the superior Lion King movie. I am widely hated for this opinion hahahaha."

    jessicam41c056c1c

    12. The Star Wars prequels

    20th Century Fox / Disney

    "I understand that they have their downfalls but they really enhance the whole franchise. When you combine them with Clone Wars and the main trilogy they complete the universe, create heartbreaking backstories, and develop some of the most interesting characters."

    gracem01

    "The Star Wars prequels are the best and no one can change my mind. Anakin Skywalker is boss."

    b99isthebest

    13. Divergent

    Lionsgate

    "I hate how everyone dislikes them just because they're different from the books! They're actually good movies if you can get past the differences."

    dauntlesschristina

    14. The Star Wars sequels

    20th Century Fox / Disney

    "They have some issues, don’t get me wrong, but they’re entertaining and Poe is hot."

    blubrry

    "I loved The Rise of Skywalker. I thought it was a perfect ending to the trilogy."

    alexis4909adb0c

    15. The Hobbit

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It's just a fun adventure romp for us non-die hard Tolkien fans."

    izzyh3

    "I'm a diehard Tolkien fan and I still loved it. Tolkien's works are so comprehensive that they read like actual history texts, and the films all sort of come across as dramatic adaptations of "historical" events, and there is nothing wrong with that! They do justice to the original text, and to be honest, the LOTR films inspired me to read Tolkien in the first place!"

    shellezbellez

    16. The final season of Game of Thrones

    HBO

    "I loved it. I know many people didn't like it but I loved it. I didn't even like Daenerys. I always felt that she was power-hungry, so I didn't feel that bad when she died."

    djonellsamara

    17. Pretty Little Liars

    ABC Family / Freeform

    "All the twists and turns just keep me so entertained. I understand it’s a bit problematic, but it’s also just a TV show."

    kevind4ac2ce8fe

    "I get that it got wild the longer on it ran, but it’s my comfort show and I can’t help but love it – even the ending."

    chuckadoodledoo

    18. 2 Broke Girls

    BCS

    "It just always makes me laugh so much."

    destructogirl

    19. Mulan II

    Disney Channel

    "Everyone always hates on the Disney sequels but I really like Mulan II. 'Like Other Girls' was my favourite song growing up, it felt empowering but is a sweet love story at the same time. It's still a go-to film for me in my 20s."

    kebmillbrae

    "I watched it recently and yes, it was different, but I liked it."

    dauntlesschristina

    20. Cats

    Universal Pictures

    I really liked Cats. I think it has a great soundtrack and the plot is decent. In my honest opinion, if the CGI was better, everyone would love it and it annoys me that whenever anyone mentions it, all they seem to talk about is how bad it looks.

    saxon102

    "Cats was amazing."

    sarcasticfeminist

    21. Emily in Paris

    Netflix

    "I know it’s corny and stereotypical but it’s lighthearted and fun. I didn’t watch it for realism, I watched it for a good time!"

    theateremagine

    "I'm honestly baffled by people who watched it and got annoyed it wasn't realistic, it's quite clearly in that kind of genre."

    jonesy21

    22. Gigli

    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "I liked Gigli. I still don’t think Jennifer Lopez is a great actor, but felt Justin Bartha got screwed by the trend of hating on Bennifer."

    benevolentspirit

