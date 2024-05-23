People Are Sharing Their Unpopular TV And Movie Faves, And Honestly, You Might Agree

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which TV shows and movies they love, but everyone else seems to hate. Here's what they said!
1. Twilight
2. Ghostbusters
4. Keeping Up With The Kardashians
5. Daredevil
6. Super Mario Bros.
7. Glee
8. Riverdale
9. Charlie's Angels
10. The Big Bang Theory
11. Lion King 2
12. The Star Wars prequels
13. Divergent
14. The Star Wars sequels
15. The Hobbit
16. The final season of Game of Thrones
17. Pretty Little Liars
18. 2 Broke Girls
19. Mulan II
20. Cats
21. Emily in Paris
22. Gigli
Some submissions have be edited for length and/or clarity!