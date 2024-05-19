The Cast Of "Bridgerton" Discuss Season Three – From Sex Scenes To Broken Furniture And Everything In Between

BuzzFeed: Claudia, what can Eloise and Penelope’s friendship in the show tell us about the dynamic of female friendships in general?

Claudia: The good thing about Bridgerton is that they're not afraid to show those friendships fall apart, because obviously, it's quite easy to point out that female friendships have been shown forever. But they're always perfect and nothing ever goes wrong. Right? Because that's quite safe as well. But [in reality] they don't do that because we all fall apart, we unravel and then we have to get back together again somehow. I think Shondaland are really great at showing how that can be a source of value creation as well for the young women. And for Eloise and Cressida, it's a great way for them to both soften a bit, because I think Eloise is so stoic, in how she feels, but there could be an opportunity for her to listen a bit more and maybe soften and learn that not everybody wants the same thing. And then with Cressida, there's like a softness that can be revealed as well, because of her situation. So I think it's fine to show the warts and all of a female friendship.

BuzzFeed: Was there any specific advice that Johnny and Simone gave you from the last season?

Luke: Johnny gave me loads of advice throughout the process, but we always say that's strictly for Bridgertons, it's like the passing of the torch. It was gonna be a little book, but then I think it just became a verbal thing. But yeah, I don't know. I think it was to just be really present and enjoy the moment because it can be really overwhelming at times to be in it for eight months, and it can kind of fly by. So just stay present and enjoy it.

Nicola: I think what was gorgeous about Simone is she just made it known that she was there for me if I needed her. And it's the thing that I always say about the show – and also with Phoebe – honestly, like you would not find a more supportive group. Because you know, the acting industry can be weird, it can be very competitive, but on this show you genuinely don't feel it – you feel like everyone has your back. And also it's like a relay race, like we're holding the baton for now, and we'll pass it on to the next couple. But yeah, it's amazing knowing that they're there.

Luke: And also having them come back and physically be in the show – I felt that in the brotherly scenes that we had, I felt like there were parallels in like real life: Johnny coming back to support us and then within the scene his character is supporting mine. So yeah, just the presence of them being with us in the show.

BuzzFeed: Do you feel that you had to change anything about your portrayal of the character since the release of Queen Charlotte?

Adjoa: The history of Lady Danbury arriving in this country from West Africa was a new element that Shonda brought to Queen Charlotte, which I loved and it kind of chimed with how I was feeling about the vibration of how I was playing Lady Danbury. I've always had Lady Danbury holding her cane, and there's always been an Ashanti symbol of power that I had I had embossed onto the top of the cane from season one, so that when I hold it, I'm holding a bit of Africa. And I've always had that. So when Shonda introduced that element for for young Agatha being sent over, there was something about that, that felt “Oh, that feels really good.” And it didn't actually change who Lady Danbury was to me, but it gave her a sort of internal anchor. That was good.